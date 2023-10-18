Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges ‘difficult’ Cammy Ballantyne situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges ‘difficult’ Cammy Ballantyne situation

The 16-year-old midfielder was back with his academy team last week.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne.
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne. Images: SNS.

Fran Franczak will split his St Johnstone game-time between the first team and the academy this season, according to manager Steven MacLean.

The midfielder became Saints’ youngest ever player last month, having not long turned 16 when he came off the bench in the Premiership against Hibs.

MacLean left Franczak, who is attracting attention from both Scotland and Poland in light of his dual qualification for international football, out of his squad for the recent draw with Aberdeen.

And he was back with the under-18s, helping them to victory in their third round Scottish Youth Cup tie at Motherwell on Friday.

“It’s about managing Fran and dipping him in and out when it’s the right time,” said MacLean.

“Listen, Fran is going to be a big part of the club.

“He will be fine. I was at the young boys’ game on Friday.

“They won 2-1. It was good for him.

“It’s a case of him doing both and it’s important he keeps playing as well.

“Whether it’s development team or youth team games.

“He only 16 so there’s no harm in him going back playing under-18s.”

Stars of last year’s cup run to the semi-finals – Bayley Klimionek, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest and Ben McCrystal – have all been loaned out to gain men’s football experience.

And others have taken their opportunity to catch MacLean’s eye.

“It was good for our young players because a lot of our main U18s are out on loan now,” he said.

“None of them played on Friday so it was a great result.

“We had 15 and 16-year-olds playing so it was excellent playing against a Category A academy team.

“I always try and watch as many games as I can to see where they are and it’s good for them to see the manager there.

“We’ve got some good ones. I will throw them in if they’re ready, as I’ve shown in the past.”

‘Hard one for Cammy’

Academy product, Cammy Ballantyne, hasn’t made the bench for Saints since the start of September, meanwhile.

And he hasn’t played since the defeat to Ross County on the second weekend of the season.

“It’s a hard one for Cammy because he did really well,” said MacLean.

“Then at the start of the season it was difficult – he probably got caught up in the team not doing well.

“I brought new players in, tweaked the system.

“He just needs to keep working hard.

“He didn’t go on loan.

“If a chance does arise for him, he has to be ready to take it.

“He’ll be hoping he can get a chance – I’m hoping my team does really well.

“So it’s a difficult one for him.”

