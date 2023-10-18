Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges ‘difficult’ Cammy Ballantyne situation

Fran Franczak will split his St Johnstone game-time between the first team and the academy this season, according to manager Steven MacLean.

The midfielder became Saints’ youngest ever player last month, having not long turned 16 when he came off the bench in the Premiership against Hibs.

MacLean left Franczak, who is attracting attention from both Scotland and Poland in light of his dual qualification for international football, out of his squad for the recent draw with Aberdeen.

And he was back with the under-18s, helping them to victory in their third round Scottish Youth Cup tie at Motherwell on Friday.

“It’s about managing Fran and dipping him in and out when it’s the right time,” said MacLean.

“Listen, Fran is going to be a big part of the club.

“He will be fine. I was at the young boys’ game on Friday.

“They won 2-1. It was good for him.

“It’s a case of him doing both and it’s important he keeps playing as well.

“Whether it’s development team or youth team games.

“He only 16 so there’s no harm in him going back playing under-18s.”

At 16 years and 38 days old Fran Franczak became our youngest ever player taking over from Vic Robertson who was 16 years, 4 months and 20 days back in September 1976 👏 Only 4 players have played for first team aged 16: Fran Franczak

Vic Robertson

Stevie May

Jimmy Benson pic.twitter.com/23tMkNb3LN — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 24, 2023

Stars of last year’s cup run to the semi-finals – Bayley Klimionek, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest and Ben McCrystal – have all been loaned out to gain men’s football experience.

And others have taken their opportunity to catch MacLean’s eye.

“It was good for our young players because a lot of our main U18s are out on loan now,” he said.

“None of them played on Friday so it was a great result.

“We had 15 and 16-year-olds playing so it was excellent playing against a Category A academy team.

“I always try and watch as many games as I can to see where they are and it’s good for them to see the manager there.

“We’ve got some good ones. I will throw them in if they’re ready, as I’ve shown in the past.”

‘Hard one for Cammy’

Academy product, Cammy Ballantyne, hasn’t made the bench for Saints since the start of September, meanwhile.

And he hasn’t played since the defeat to Ross County on the second weekend of the season.

“It’s a hard one for Cammy because he did really well,” said MacLean.

Cammy Ballantyne’s 58 second opener 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WcFjGvxysU — sjfcnews (@sjfcnews) July 23, 2023

“Then at the start of the season it was difficult – he probably got caught up in the team not doing well.

“I brought new players in, tweaked the system.

“He just needs to keep working hard.

“He didn’t go on loan.

“If a chance does arise for him, he has to be ready to take it.

“He’ll be hoping he can get a chance – I’m hoping my team does really well.

“So it’s a difficult one for him.”