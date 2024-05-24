Man, 24, charged over ‘serious assault’ in Inverkeithing

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged serious assault of another man in Inverkeithing.

Police were called to Roods Road just before 11pm on Friday May 10.

A man, 64, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal for information on a serious assault on Roods Road, Inverkeithing on Friday May 10, we can confirm a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”