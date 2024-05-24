Windygates man has motorbike stolen while working porter shift at Victoria Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Windygates man has motorbike stolen while working porter shift at Victoria Hospital

Perry Gallo, 21, is appealing for help to find his vehicle.

By Chloe Burrell
Perry Gallo on his Yamaha motorbike.
Perry Gallo had his Yamaha motorbike stolen. Image: Perry Gallo

A Windygates man had his motorbike stolen while working a shift at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Perry Gallo is appealing for help after his Yamaha 125 was stolen from the car park.

The 21-year-old porter finished his shift at around 10pm to find that his vehicle wasn’t where he parked it.

He told The Courier he knew immediately what had happened due to having his moped stolen three years previously.

Windygates man appealing for help in tracing stolen motorbike

Perry, from Windygates, said: “I instantly knew what had happened as sadly this isn’t the first time I’ve had a bike stolen.

“About three years ago, I had my 50cc moped stolen and burned out.

“I went to the hospital security and they combed through the CCTV footage and at the same time I phoned the police with the 999 number.

The stolen Yamaha motorbike.
The stolen Yamaha motorbike. Image: Perry Gallo

“I know it’s not the number to phone but I wanted a report of it sorted and set up right there and then.

“I phoned them another two times over the night to give them any information that I’ve been told and they told me the bike was on the move.

“But they couldn’t continue the pursuit due to the adverse weather.”

Porter relies on vehicle to get to work at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital

Perry said that the motorbike is his only mode of transport to get back and forth from work and that he will now have to rely on other people to get to the hospital.

“It’s my only mode of transport,” he continued.

“I do have alternatives to get to work but there isn’t a straight bus from Windygates so I have to rely on my partner or my family to take me to and from work.

“It’s more annoyance than anything as I’m only trying to make a living and my bike helps me to do so but it is indeed a logistical nightmare.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Thursday, 23 May, 2024, police received a report of the theft of a motorbike from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

