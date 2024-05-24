Windygates man has motorbike stolen while working porter shift at Victoria Hospital

A Windygates man had his motorbike stolen while working a shift at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Perry Gallo is appealing for help after his Yamaha 125 was stolen from the car park.

The 21-year-old porter finished his shift at around 10pm to find that his vehicle wasn’t where he parked it.

He told The Courier he knew immediately what had happened due to having his moped stolen three years previously.

Windygates man appealing for help in tracing stolen motorbike

Perry, from Windygates, said: “I instantly knew what had happened as sadly this isn’t the first time I’ve had a bike stolen.

“About three years ago, I had my 50cc moped stolen and burned out.

“I went to the hospital security and they combed through the CCTV footage and at the same time I phoned the police with the 999 number.

“I know it’s not the number to phone but I wanted a report of it sorted and set up right there and then.

“I phoned them another two times over the night to give them any information that I’ve been told and they told me the bike was on the move.

“But they couldn’t continue the pursuit due to the adverse weather.”

Porter relies on vehicle to get to work at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital

Perry said that the motorbike is his only mode of transport to get back and forth from work and that he will now have to rely on other people to get to the hospital.

“It’s my only mode of transport,” he continued.

“I do have alternatives to get to work but there isn’t a straight bus from Windygates so I have to rely on my partner or my family to take me to and from work.

“It’s more annoyance than anything as I’m only trying to make a living and my bike helps me to do so but it is indeed a logistical nightmare.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Thursday, 23 May, 2024, police received a report of the theft of a motorbike from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”