Missing Bathgate man, 33, may have travelled to Fife

Police are trying to locate a missing Bathgate man who may have travelled to Burntisland.

A public appeal to trace Benjamin Brown has been launched.

The 33-year-old was last seen on Friday morning in the Waverley Street area of the West Lothian town.

Police said he may have travelled to Burntisland as they continue with their inquires.

Benjamin was wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms, blue hooded top and light brown Timberland boots.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build, blue eyes, short curly ginger hair and long ginger beard.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0642 of Friday May 24, 2024.