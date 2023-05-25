Three fire crews tackle 100m blaze at Tentsmuir Forest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at Tentsmuir Forest.

Appliances rushed to the Fife beauty spot shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Two were sent from Blackness Road and Kingsway stations in Dundee, and quickly called for the backup of a third.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service revealed the blaze is 100 metres by 50 metres in size.

They also confirmed there have been no reports of any casualties.

Dundee crews sent to Tentsmuir Forest fire

They said: “We received a report of a forest fire at Tentsmuir Forest at 6.47pm.

“Two appliances are in attendance and one is on its way.

“They were sent from Blackness Road and Kingsway in Dundee.

“The fire is approximately 100 metres by 50 metres in size.

“There have been no reports of any casualties.”