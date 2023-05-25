Three fire crews tackle dramatic blaze in Perth as road closed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth road has been closed while three fire crews tackle a blaze – which started in a shed and spread to two homes.

Emergency services were sent to Tulloch Hill at around 7pm on Thursday.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area, with nearby residents advised to shut their windows due to the smoke.

It is understood the fire started in a shed and has spread to at least two other properties in the area – with a passer-by calling the damage to the homes “significant”.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Fire ‘significantly damages’ Perth houses

A passer-by told The Courier: “The shed fire has spread to two properties and it has done quite significant damage to the houses.

“There is a number of fire and police crews here.

“Firefighters have removed part of the roofing on houses which have been damaged by the fire.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they sent three crews from Perth Community Fire Station.

They said: “We are currently in attendance at Tulloch Hill in Perth.

“We received reports of a fire in a dwelling at 7.06pm.

“There are three appliances in attendance from Perth at the moment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday we were made aware of a shed fire in Tulloch Hill, Perth.

“Officers are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and nearby residents advised to shut their windows due to the smoke.”