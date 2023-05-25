Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Three fire crews tackle dramatic blaze in Perth as road closed

Emergency services were sent to Tulloch Hill at around 7pm on Wednesday. 

By Poppy Watson
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on Tulloch Hill. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A Perth road has been closed while three fire crews tackle a blaze – which started in a shed and spread to two homes.

Emergency services were sent to Tulloch Hill at around 7pm on Thursday.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area, with nearby residents advised to shut their windows due to the smoke.

It is understood the fire started in a shed and has spread to at least two other properties in the area – with a passer-by calling the damage to the homes “significant”.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Fire ‘significantly damages’ Perth houses

A passer-by told The Courier: “The shed fire has spread to two properties and it has done quite significant damage to the houses.

“There is a number of fire and police crews here.

“Firefighters have removed part of the roofing on houses which have been damaged by the fire.”

Several properties have been damaged in the blaze. Image: Stuart Cowper.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they sent three crews from Perth Community Fire Station.

They said: “We are currently in attendance at Tulloch Hill in Perth.

“We received reports of a fire in a dwelling at 7.06pm.

“There are three appliances in attendance from Perth at the moment.”

Tulloch Hill is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday we were made aware of a shed fire in Tulloch Hill, Perth.

“Officers are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and nearby residents advised to shut their windows due to the smoke.”

