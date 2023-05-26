Perth and Kinross Tory councillor questions how ‘friendly and welcoming’ SNP-run Scotland is to migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Tory councillor questions how ‘friendly and welcoming’ SNP-run Scotland is to migrants

Councillor Angus Forbes says Scotland is an 'unattractive' place for people from other countries compared to England.

By Stephen Eighteen
CR0018838 Perth and Kinross's Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes at Dundee's city chambers regarding the Invergowrie Harris Academy situation.
Angus Forbes. Image: Paul Reid.

A Conservative member of Perth and Kinross Council has questioned how “friendly and welcoming” an SNP-run Scotland is to migrants.

Councillor Angus Forbes, the opposition party’s spokesperson for economic development, claims Scotland is an “unattractive” place for people from other nations compared to England.

He was responding to criticism of Suella Braverman made by Liberal Democrat Councillor Peter Barrett.

Mr Barrett said the Tory home secretary’s suggestion that the UK trains its own fruit pickers to cut immigration showed “a significant degree of naivety”.

He said: “The Conservatives’ anti-migrant rhetoric has made the UK less appealing to workers and their anti-migrant policies have made it far harder for businesses to get the staff they need.”

‘They don’t see Scotland as an attractive place’

But Mr Forbes, who represents Carse of Gowrie, claims the “facts tell a totally different story.”

“Councillor Barrett is completely wrong to suggest that the UK is now less appealing to immigrants since Brexit,” he said.

“Legal net migration to the UK has doubled since Brexit and is now at record numbers.

“The issue that Perthshire has in regard specifically to fruit pickers is not the number of people available in the UK.

“Rather it’s the fact that they don’t see Scotland as an attractive place to come and settle.

“Every single region of England except the North East attracts more migrants than Scotland does so what we should all be looking at – and I include Councillor Barrett in this – is consider why that may be.

“Why is Scotland an unattractive place to settle for migrants?

“Could it be that under 15 years of SNP rule, Scotland is not the friendly and welcoming place that we would like it to be?”

‘He is talking bananas’

He added that Ms Braverman is “right to find ways to clamp down on illegal migration.”

Mr Forbes continued: “There is nothing wrong with training our own citizens to pick fruit or indeed do any other job that needs to be done.

“We often speak at the council about growing our own in areas like care workers and HGV drivers, two professions that are difficult to staff.

“I am afraid it’s Councillor Barrett that is talking bananas.”

Peter Barrett.
Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Barrett responded by claiming Councillor Forbes is “hurt by the truth”.

“The impact of Brexit, the Conservative’s hostility to immigration and their incompetence in government are hurting farmers and the horticultural sector,” he said.

“NFU Scotland called on the UK Government, three years ago, to deliver a seasonal workers scheme which would deliver the 10,000 workers Scotland needs.

“Instead crops have gone to waste unpicked, operations have been scaled back and farmers have had to change crops.”

Councillor Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said he “agreed wholeheartedly” with Councillor Barrett.

He added: “It is political gymnastics for Councillor Forbes to try and pin something onto the SNP that everybody in the industry blames on Brexit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]