Perth councillor says Suella Braverman knows ‘nothing about our local soft fruit industry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth councillor says Suella Braverman knows ‘nothing about our local soft fruit industry’

Peter Barrett has hit out at the home secretary.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Suella Braverman.
Suella Braverman. Image: PA.

A Perth and Kinross councillor has claimed the Home Secretary “knows nothing about our local soft fruit industry”.

Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett was responding to Suella Braverman’s suggestion the UK train its own fruit pickers to cut immigration.

NFU Scotland’s horticulture chair also said the Home Secretary’s comments showed “a significant degree of naivety”.

Addressing the National Conservatism Conference in London last week Ms Braverman said: “…we need to get overall immigration numbers down, and we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.

“There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers.”

‘Produce is rotting’

Responding to the comments Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett said: “The Home Secretary knows nothing about our local soft fruit industry.

Peter Barrett.
Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“In Perth and Kinross produce is rotting before it can reach the shelves because farms cannot get the staff they need. She is talking complete bananas.

“The Conservatives’ anti-migrant rhetoric has made the UK less appealing to workers and their anti-migrant policies have made it far harder for businesses to get the staff they need. The Home Secretary may be keen to pull up the drawbridge but farmers are not.

“The Conservatives have left our farms in a jam.”

‘We need migrants’

NFU Scotland’s horticulture chair Iain Brown said the Home Secretary’s comments showed “a significant degree of naivety over the reality of the current situation”.

He said: “Scotland’s horticultural businesses have been on the front line of a labour crisis for several years now. Brexit meant an end to freedom of movement for EU workers.”

The Fife soft fruit and vegetable grower added: “Many Scottish soft fruit and vegetable growers have invested time and money in trying to source a local workforce, but a survey of our members failed to find any farm that had a positive response. It has not been for the lack of trying.

“We need migrants to get the food that is grown on our farms onto our plates, and not rotting in our fields.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]