Man, 38, dies two days after motorbike crash at Fife racetrack

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died two days after a motorbike crash at a Fife racetrack.

The 38-year-old was critically injured in the incident at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline on Friday afternoon.

The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed by paramedics to Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he died on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Man taken to hospital after Knockhill motorbike crash

Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “On Friday, officers were made aware of a crash on track at Knockhill Racing Circuit, Dunfermline, involving a motorbike.

“The incident happened around 12.10pm and a 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Knockhill Racing Circuit has been approached for comment.