Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar – before trying to resuscitate him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar – before trying to resuscitate him

The incident took place just hours after the striker, then with Everton, returned home from an FA Cup tie against Watford.

By Matteo Bell
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson has told of how he battered a burglar who broke into his Merseyside home.

Ferguson, who played for Everton when the attempted burglary took place in January 2001, was lying on his living room sofa when the two thieves entered his home just before 1am.

After hearing the men enter his home, he went to confront the intruders while his wife and three-month-old baby were in bed.

The incident took place just hours after the striker, nicknamed ‘Big Dunc’ by fans, returned home from an FA Cup tie against Watford.

Ferguson ‘really followed in’ during topless attack on burglar

Speaking on the BBC podcast Tony Bellew Is Angry, the Forest Green Rovers manager said: “I’m lying on the couch and I heard something around about 12.45pm and I never reacted.

Duncan Ferguson. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“I was watching the telly and my missus comes down and says ‘come to bed, it’s getting late now Dunc, it’s 1am.’

“I said ‘I’ll be up in five minutes’ and then I heard it again.

“So I’ve just put my trainers on, they were right there. I’ve no top on.

“I was ripped back then, I could take my top off.

“I got up and I could see the two shadows coming through my conservatory.

“Basically that was it. I got a grip of one of them… and that’s when I got angry.

“I got angry and I really unloaded on the fella. I really followed in like, you know what I mean? To the state where I actually thought I’d killed him.”

Ferguson, now 51, then tried to resuscitate the man, still believing that he had killed him.

Burglar spent three days in hospital before being jailed

Officers were soon called to the home and no action was taken against the football hero after police deemed his actions “reasonable”.

The burglars, identified later as Michael Pratt and Barry Dawson, were jailed for 15 months.

A young Duncan Ferguson at United
A young Duncan Ferguson at United. Image: SNS Group

Dawson spent three days recovering in hospital after Ferguson’s attack.

The Scot signed for United as a boy, breaking into the first team at just 18.

Between 1990 and 1993 he made 88 appearances and scored 36 goals before setting a then British record transfer fee with his £4 million move to Rangers.

Ferguson now says his anger in the burglary incident came from a feeling of disrespect.

He said: “I was angry then because I felt that… what are they doing to me? Why are they doing this to me?

“I felt as if I was one of the lads and I had like a pass.

“That’s what I felt, I was untouchable really, in my mind. Of course, I wasn’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
United fans in raptures at full-time.
Dundee United launch new season ticket deal - and fans face small price rise
3
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
2
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
3
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United VAR war: 5 controversies that have hit the Tangerines this season
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…

Most Read

1
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented