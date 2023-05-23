Ex-Raith star Regan Hendry becomes free agent as ex-Dundee United duo prepare for new season under Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ex-Raith star Regan Hendry becomes free agent as ex-Dundee United duo prepare for new season under Duncan Ferguson

Hendry failed to make an appearance under former United and Everton star Ferguson at Forest Green Rovers.

By Cain Lindsay
Regan Hendry after Forest Green Rovers won League Two in May 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Regan Hendry after Forest Green Rovers won League Two in May 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Raith Rovers midfielder Regan Hendry is a free agent after leaving Duncan Ferguson’s Forest Green Rovers in the wake of the club’s relegation to League Two.

Hendry signed in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 66 appearances for The New Lawn outfit.

But the 25-year-old – who won League One and the Challenge Cup during his time at Stark’s Park – failed to register an appearance under Ferguson.

The ex-Dundee United, Everton and Newcastle striker, however, will have former Tannadice duo Jamie Robson and Ross Doohan in his ranks next season as they look to bounce back from the League One drop.

‘Huge part in historic campaign’

Rovers said: “Some memorable moments in your two years with us. Thank you, Regan.”

Former Celtic youngster Hendry spent the last five months on loan at Tranmere, managed by former Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon.

Mellon secured the midfielder’s services in January despite interest from Dundee.

His release is sure to alert teams both north and south of the border following his influence in Forest Green’s first ever senior league title, League Two in 2021/22.

Regan Hendry in action for Forest Green Rovers.
Regan Hendry in action for Forest Green Rovers.

Forest Green, in a statement alongside the club’s retained list, added: “All of our departing players have made a considerable impact during their time at FGR – and we wish them all the very best for the future and thank them for their efforts during their time at The Bolt New Lawn.

“Six of our departing players were members of our League Two title-winning side in the 2021/22 season.

“We’ll always remember the huge part they played in that historic campaign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]