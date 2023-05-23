Ex-Raith star Regan Hendry becomes free agent as ex-Dundee United duo prepare for new season under Duncan Ferguson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Raith Rovers midfielder Regan Hendry is a free agent after leaving Duncan Ferguson’s Forest Green Rovers in the wake of the club’s relegation to League Two.

Hendry signed in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 66 appearances for The New Lawn outfit.

But the 25-year-old – who won League One and the Challenge Cup during his time at Stark’s Park – failed to register an appearance under Ferguson.

The ex-Dundee United, Everton and Newcastle striker, however, will have former Tannadice duo Jamie Robson and Ross Doohan in his ranks next season as they look to bounce back from the League One drop.

‘Huge part in historic campaign’

Rovers said: “Some memorable moments in your two years with us. Thank you, Regan.”

Former Celtic youngster Hendry spent the last five months on loan at Tranmere, managed by former Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon.

Mellon secured the midfielder’s services in January despite interest from Dundee.

His release is sure to alert teams both north and south of the border following his influence in Forest Green’s first ever senior league title, League Two in 2021/22.

Forest Green, in a statement alongside the club’s retained list, added: “All of our departing players have made a considerable impact during their time at FGR – and we wish them all the very best for the future and thank them for their efforts during their time at The Bolt New Lawn.

“Six of our departing players were members of our League Two title-winning side in the 2021/22 season.

“We’ll always remember the huge part they played in that historic campaign.”