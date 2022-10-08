Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Hall of Famer John Duncan has passed away at the age of 73.

The Dundonian enjoyed a 15-year playing career, turning out more than 100 times for the Dark Blues and Tottenham Hotspur.

He won the League Cup in 1974 as Dundee saw off Celtic at Hampden.

He would also net a memorable UEFA Cup hat-trick against Cologne and go on to score against AC Milan in defeat later in the competition.

Duncan played 188 times for his hometown team before departing for London for a club-record £140,000 in 1974.

He scored 109 goals, including an incredible 40 in 46 games in 1972/73, finishing as Scotland’s top scorer.

Duncan remains the club’s seventh top goalscorer of all time.

He finished his playing days with spells at Derby County and Scunthorpe United before heading into management.

After a player-manager role at Scunthorpe, Duncan went on to take the reins at Chesterfield where he made his name as a manager before switching to Ipswich in 1987.

After three years at Portman Road, Duncan returned to the Spirietes for seven years until 2000.

He memorably led them to the FA Cup semi-final in 1997 where they were beaten by Middlesbrough after a replay.

What they said

In announcing the news, Dundee said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the death of Hall of Fame inductee John Duncan.

“John spent seven seasons with the club between 1968 and 1975 before signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute to Duncan in a statement released by the League Managers’ Association.

“I will always remember John with a great deal of respect and affection,” he said.

“When I was playing and managing in Scotland, I remember him playing up front for Dundee and then of course he went on to be an exceptional striker for Tottenham.

“John had such humility and a great sense of humour and I spoke with him only a matter of weeks ago.

“I will miss seeing him and I send my deepest condolences to his daughters, his sister, his partner and their families.”