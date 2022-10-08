Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute

By George Cran
October 8 2022, 8.48pm
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.

Dundee Hall of Famer John Duncan has passed away at the age of 73.

The Dundonian enjoyed a 15-year playing career, turning out more than 100 times for the Dark Blues and Tottenham Hotspur.

He won the League Cup in 1974 as Dundee saw off Celtic at Hampden.

He would also net a memorable UEFA Cup hat-trick against Cologne and go on to score against AC Milan in defeat later in the competition.

Duncan played 188 times for his hometown team before departing for London for a club-record £140,000 in 1974.

John Duncan scores against Cologne in the UEFA Cup.

He scored 109 goals, including an incredible 40 in 46 games in 1972/73, finishing as Scotland’s top scorer.

Duncan remains the club’s seventh top goalscorer of all time.

He finished his playing days with spells at Derby County and Scunthorpe United before heading into management.

After a player-manager role at Scunthorpe, Duncan went on to take the reins at Chesterfield where he made his name as a manager before switching to Ipswich in 1987.

After three years at Portman Road, Duncan returned to the Spirietes for seven years until 2000.

He memorably led them to the FA Cup semi-final in 1997 where they were beaten by Middlesbrough after a replay.

What they said

In announcing the news, Dundee said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the death of Hall of Fame inductee John Duncan.

“John spent seven seasons with the club between 1968 and 1975 before signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this sad time.”

John Duncan as Chesterfield manager in 1999 (Image: PA).

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute to Duncan in a statement released by the League Managers’ Association.

“I will always remember John with a great deal of respect and affection,” he said.

“When I was playing and managing in Scotland, I remember him playing up front for Dundee and then of course he went on to be an exceptional striker for Tottenham.

“John had such humility and a great sense of humour and I spoke with him only a matter of weeks ago.

“I will miss seeing him and I send my deepest condolences to his daughters, his sister, his partner and their families.”

