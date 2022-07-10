Does ‘world’s best reviewed yoga mat’ live up to the hype?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a universe of yoga products claiming to be revolutionary and innovative.

I’m always wary when I see bold claims.

So I was sceptical about trying the Liforme customised yoga mat – which says it’s “as unique as you are”.

Would it live up to the hype?

Liforme mats are the best reviewed yoga mats of all time, scoring more than

4.9 out of five over thousands of reviews globally.

The company prides itself on its unique and ground-breaking products, they’re eco-friendly and ethical.

They offer a range of different mats including customisable ones.

I went to their website and picked my colour and was able to design it from top to bottom.

It arrived in a lovely, high-quality, zipped carry case too.

I noticed the minute I rolled it out that it had a few distinctive qualities.

First of all, it looked amazing.

It was great to be able to choose the colours and design to make it my personal mat.

It’s the first time I’ve been able to create my own one!

It’s longer and wider than most mats and it’s got enough weight in it to stop it curling at the ends.

How did Liforme yoga mat perform in class?

Anyone who has done yoga on a hot evening will know the struggle of trying to concentrate on your alignment when your mat gets slippy.

I’ve had my feet and hands slide about on various mats over the years, but my Liforme stood up to the sweaty test!

Their patented “GripForMe” technology is a game-changer.

The mat is also cushioned, without being too spongy, for when you’re kneeling or lying down.

Alignment lines

As someone who was returning to her practice after time off, the alignment lines were a big help.

The downside was the price – these mats aren’t cheap and start at £100.

Not everyone’s budget stretches that far.

But if you’re a serious yogi who wants a treat – go for it, it’s the best mat I’ve put my feet on.

And the customisable one I ordered would be a really amazing present for the yogi in your life.

The hype isn’t hype, after all.