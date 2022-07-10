Does ‘world’s best reviewed yoga mat’ live up to the hype?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Does ‘world’s best reviewed yoga mat’ live up to the hype?

By Cara Forrester
July 10 2022, 5.53am
There is a universe of yoga products claiming to be revolutionary and innovative.

I’m always wary when I see bold claims.

So I was sceptical about trying the Liforme customised yoga mat – which says it’s “as unique as you are”.

Would it live up to the hype?

Liforme mats are the best reviewed yoga mats of all time, scoring more than
4.9 out of five over thousands of reviews globally.

The company prides itself on its unique and ground-breaking products, they’re eco-friendly and ethical.

They offer a range of different mats including customisable ones.

Liforme mats come in a variety of colours and designs.

I went to their website and picked my colour and was able to design it from top to bottom.

It arrived in a lovely, high-quality, zipped carry case too.

I noticed the minute I rolled it out that it had a few distinctive qualities.

First of all, it looked amazing.

It was great to be able to choose the colours and design to make it my personal mat.

It’s the first time I’ve been able to create my own one!

It’s longer and wider than most mats and it’s got enough weight in it to stop it curling at the ends.

How did Liforme yoga mat perform in class?

Anyone who has done yoga on a hot evening will know the struggle of trying to concentrate on your alignment when your mat gets slippy.

I’ve had my feet and hands slide about on various mats over the years, but my Liforme stood up to the sweaty test!

Their patented “GripForMe” technology is a game-changer.

The mat is also cushioned, without being too spongy, for when you’re kneeling or lying down.

Alignment lines

As someone who was returning to her practice after time off, the alignment lines were a big help.

Alignment lines make yoga easier.

The downside was the price – these mats aren’t cheap and start at £100.

Not everyone’s budget stretches that far.

But if you’re a serious yogi who wants a treat – go for it, it’s the best mat I’ve put my feet on.

And the customisable one I ordered would be a really amazing present for the yogi in your life.

The hype isn’t hype, after all.

