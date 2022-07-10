Sweet treats: Tuck into these chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies from Chetna Makan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Tuck into these chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies from Chetna Makan

By Brian Stormont
July 10 2022, 6.00am
The chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies.
The chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies.

This is a spiced, decadent crowd-pleaser.

“When I make a vegan bake, I don’t want to compromise on flavour or texture, and these cookies are a lovely example of that,” explains Chetna Makan.

“The delicate flavour of cardamom and the richness of dark chocolate and pistachios means these are a riot in every mouthful.”

Chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies

Makes 20

The chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies.

Ingredients

  • 120g vegan butter, softened
  • 170g light, soft, brown sugar
  • Pinch of fine sea salt
  • 275g plain flour
  • 1½tsp ground cardamom
  • 1tsp baking powder
  • ½tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 70ml almond milk
  • 300g vegan dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped
  • 60g pistachios, finely chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Line two baking sheets with non-stick baking paper.
  2. Put the butter in a bowl with the sugar and salt and beat it together with an electric whisk until smooth and creamy.
    Sift the plain flour into another bowl with the cardamom, baking powder and
  3. bicarbonate of soda and mix it together.
    Add the milk to the butter bowl followed by the flour mixture and then add the
  4. chocolate and pistachios. Fold it all in and bring it together into a soft dough.
    Take a lemon-sized portion, shape it into a circle and place on a prepared sheet.
  5. Repeat to form all the cookies, leaving enough room between them for the cookies to spread when baked.
  6. Bake for 15 minutes and let them sit on the tray for two minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
  7. Store in an airtight container for three to four days.

Chetna’s Easy Baking by Chetna Makan is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. Available now.

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier