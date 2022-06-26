Sweet treats: Get ready for World Chocolate Day with these jam-filled double chocolate muffins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Get ready for World Chocolate Day with these jam-filled double chocolate muffins

By Mariam Okhai
June 26 2022, 6.00am
double chocolate muffins.
Jam-filled double chocolate muffins.

World Chocolate Day is next month, so why not try this chocolate-themed recipe using plant based cheese Sheese.

When chocolate isn’t enough, reach for double!

These jam-filled double chocolate muffins are out of this world with a moist and gooey centre, topped with cheese cream and decorated with freeze-dried raspberries.

Serving six, these muffins are the best treat to enjoy with a hot cup of tea, or on the big day itself which is July 7.

And with the recipe being gluten-free and vegan friendly you can serve these no matter the company.

Jam-filled double chocolate muffins

Serves 6

double chocolate muffins.
Jam-filled double chocolate muffins.

Ingredients

For the muffins:

  • 100g oat flour
  • 75g rice flour
  • 25g ground almonds
  • 4 tbsp cocoa or cacao powder
  • 50g coconut sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 200ml almond milk
  • 2 tbsp rapeseed or melted coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the filling:

  • 6 heaped tsp no added sugar raspberry jam

For the chocolate topping:

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 4 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder
  • 150g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract

To decorate:

  • Freeze-dried raspberries
  • Cacao nibs
  • Dried rose petals

Method

  1. Preheat the oven and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin.
  2. Mix together the flours, almonds, cacao/cocoa powder, coconut sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl.
  3. Whisk together the milk, oil, maple syrup and vanilla, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix to combine.
  4. Spoon the mixture between the muffin tins to reach the top then bake for about 20 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Leave to cool.
  5. Meanwhile make the topping: Gently melt the coconut oil then whisk in the maple syrup and cacao/cocoa powder to form a smooth sauce.
  6. Allow to cool a little then whisk in the Sheese and vanilla. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour to thicken and set.
  7. Once the muffins have cooled, scoop out a little of the centre of each one and stuff each cavity with some of the jam.
  8. Now spoon some of the chocolate topping then sprinkle over the freeze-dried raspberries, cacao nibs and rose petals.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier