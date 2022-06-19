Sweet treats: Enjoy making these SKIPPY® peanut butter ice cream recipes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Enjoy making these SKIPPY® peanut butter ice cream recipes

By Mariam Okhai
June 19 2022, 6.00am
peanut butter ice cream
SKIPPY® choc chip swirl and banana ice cream.

Make homemade delicious ice cream a little bit more simple with these two SKIPPY® peanut butter ice cream recipes.

As this summer is predicted to be a hot one again, enjoying a cooling ice cream is the perfect way to bring the temperature down.

These quick and easy peanut butter ice cream recipe ideas are definitely worth trying out and are ideal for all ages.

You can use SKIPPY® peanut butter as a great ingredient to liven up ice cream flavours, and these recipes are also great fun to make from scratch with the kids.

With a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter and chocolate mixed throughout, what’s not to love?

SKIPPY® no-churn peanut butter ice cream

peanut butter ice cream
SKIPPY® no-churn peanut butter ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 480g whipping cream
  • 400g sweetened condensed milk
  • 340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Extra Creamy
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Toppings: sprinkles, choc chips, sauce as desired

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.
  2. In separate bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, SKIPPY® Peanut Butter, vanilla extract and salt until smooth. Fold whipped cream into milk mixture.
  3. Transfer to plastic wrap-lined loaf pan.
  4. Freeze for four hours or until firm.
  5. Add toppings, if desired.

SKIPPY® choc chip swirl and banana ice cream

peanut butter ice cream
SKIPPY® choc chip swirl and banana ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl (use c.150g)
  • 4 large ripe bananas – chopped
    into slices
  • ½ tsp vanilla essence – optional

Method

  1. Put the sliced bananas into a food processor and blitz until smooth.
  2. Add the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl and again blitz until smooth.
  3. Spoon the mixture into a plastic container and place in the freezer for three hours until firm.
  4. Serve scoops of the ice cream with fresh berries.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier