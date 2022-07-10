New Scriptorium brings creative spark to Arbroath Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

New Scriptorium brings creative spark to Arbroath Abbey

By Jennifer McLaren
July 10 2022, 8.00am
Artist Bobby Niven outside the New Scriptorium at Arbroath Abbey.
Artist Bobby Niven outside the New Scriptorium at Arbroath Abbey.

The New Scriptorium stands in the grounds of Arbroath Abbey, ready to welcome visitors for a programme of public events over the summer months.

It arrived there only a few weeks ago, and was created by artist Bobby Niven.

Bobby is a founder of the Bothy Project, which designs these bespoke, small-scale creative structures for sites across Scotland.

Homage to history

Commissioned by the Arbroath 2020+1 group as part of the 700th anniversary celebrations of the Declaration of Arbroath, the design has been influenced by the town’s historic red sandstone abbey and the medieval illuminated manuscripts it would once have housed.

Founded in 1178, Arbroath Abbey would have had a scriptorium, where inhabitants of the monastery studied and copied manuscripts.

Now the new studio space will revive the significance of literacy and learning as well as connecting the community to the abbey.

The interior of the new Scriptorium at Arbroath Abbey.

Bobby designed the New Scriptorium keeping in mind the history and skills of the medieval period along with the decoration of the time.

It was built with a green oak frame by local carpenters, has a concrete-clad exterior and a stunning interior in which colour, light and texture are influenced by the content of beautiful handmade medieval manuscripts.

Access to the abbey itself is currently restricted while Historic Environment Scotland undertakes high level masonry inspections, but the visitor centre and grounds remain open.

A new work by artist Katie Guthrie has been created with pupils from Arbroath Academy to line the way to the scriptorium building. It tells a pictorial story of the abbey.

First public programme

The first public programme is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories, hosting local literary groups, including Angus Writers’ Circle, as well as visiting writers in residence.

Director of Hospitalfield and member of the Arbroath 2020+1 committee, Lucy Byatt, says: “Arbroath Abbey is absolutely the heart of the town and one of the most important assets of Angus and the east coast of Scotland.

“It’s a fantastic visitor destination for people all over the world, but it’s also got to be a place that’s frequented and is a popular location for local people, because it is rooted to the town.

“The New Scriptorium is a lovely building and a really important architectural gem. If you go and visit the abbey you can see it.

“But, of course, it’s at its best when there are people using it for their projects and this begins in mid-July with the Angus writers.”

Access to the Scriptorium is free for education groups and individuals affiliated with Hospitalfield.

Writers and artists

On other days, admission to the abbey costs £4.75 with a range of concessions available.

Angus Writers’ Circle will have a residency in the Scriptorium from July 14 – August 14 and there will be public drop-in writing workshops on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10 between 1.30–4pm.

On August 11, artist Rachel Pim will host a workshop between 3–5pm. Moving on to September, Christie Dooley and Áine Rowe will be writers in residence between September 21 – 24 and they will hold a workshop on September 24 between 2–4pm.

More events will follow in October with another programme planned for 2023.

hospitalfield.org.uk/programme/events/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]