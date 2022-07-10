Sky’s the limit for Angus air station museum after Covid disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sky’s the limit for Angus air station museum after Covid disruption

By Ian Forsyth
July 10 2022, 8.14am
Montrose Air Station Heritage Museum has landed its biggest acquisition yet with the arrival of an RAF Tornado aircraft.
Montrose Air Station has enjoyed a long and rich history stretching back to before the First World War.

It was Britain’s first operational military air station, being established by the Royal Flying Corps in February 1913.

The British Government made plans for 12 air stations in 1912, and Montrose led the way.

It allowed aircraft from the location to protect Royal Navy bases at Rosyth, Cromarty and Scapa Flow.

The Angus airfield was busy in both world wars training pilots, before RAF Montrose was closed permanently in 1952.

But the links with previous decades still live on at the Broomfield site today.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre shows the human side of air stations past with a collection of contemporary photographs, artefacts and memorabilia.

The replica Red Lichtie Spitfire is one of the WWII era attractions at Montrose.

These not only tell the history of the airfield, but also the story of the men and women who served there.

Rave reviews for Angus air station museum

The centre is a museum run entirely by volunteers.

A major coup was landed last month with the arrival of a Tornado jet.

Evidence of the centre’s popularity is that it gets a five-star rating on the Tripadvisor website, and is ranked number one of 22 things to do in Montrose.

There is something for everyone regardless of age.

One reviewer summed up their experience: “Fascinating exhibition, an amazing tribute to the men and women who served during both world wars.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre launched a volunteers call after re-opening post-Covid.

“The volunteers who run the centre are also amazing, very informative and passionate in what they do.”

The plane in question is a Panavia Tornado GR4, which has a remarkable RAF pedigree.

In 2019, it was one of the last Tornado GR4s to touch down when the multi-role combat machine retired from active RAF service.

The Tornado joins an impressive line-up of aircraft at Montrose, including a replica Red Lichtie Spitfire.

But the centre’s bosses say the Tornado is undoubtedly the collection’s greatest capture.

Covid disruption

Chairman Stuart Archibald said the plane remains an important piece of British military aviation history.

“This will be the only GR4 on display in Scotland.

The RAF Tornado aircraft is the only one of its kind on display in Scotland at the Angus air station museum.

“It is a major exhibit for Montrose, Angus and indeed for Scotland and we are thrilled that she is here.”

Since re-opening after the pandemic, things have been going very well at the centre, Stuart added.

“Things are really starting to pick up.

“We’ve had international visitors from Germany, France, America and Canada.”

