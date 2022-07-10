Sky’s the limit for Angus air station museum after Covid disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Air Station has enjoyed a long and rich history stretching back to before the First World War.

It was Britain’s first operational military air station, being established by the Royal Flying Corps in February 1913.

The British Government made plans for 12 air stations in 1912, and Montrose led the way.

It allowed aircraft from the location to protect Royal Navy bases at Rosyth, Cromarty and Scapa Flow.

The Angus airfield was busy in both world wars training pilots, before RAF Montrose was closed permanently in 1952.

But the links with previous decades still live on at the Broomfield site today.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre shows the human side of air stations past with a collection of contemporary photographs, artefacts and memorabilia.

These not only tell the history of the airfield, but also the story of the men and women who served there.

Rave reviews for Angus air station museum

The centre is a museum run entirely by volunteers.

A major coup was landed last month with the arrival of a Tornado jet.

Evidence of the centre’s popularity is that it gets a five-star rating on the Tripadvisor website, and is ranked number one of 22 things to do in Montrose.

There is something for everyone regardless of age.

One reviewer summed up their experience: “Fascinating exhibition, an amazing tribute to the men and women who served during both world wars.

“The volunteers who run the centre are also amazing, very informative and passionate in what they do.”

The plane in question is a Panavia Tornado GR4, which has a remarkable RAF pedigree.

In 2019, it was one of the last Tornado GR4s to touch down when the multi-role combat machine retired from active RAF service.

The Tornado joins an impressive line-up of aircraft at Montrose, including a replica Red Lichtie Spitfire.

But the centre’s bosses say the Tornado is undoubtedly the collection’s greatest capture.

Covid disruption

Chairman Stuart Archibald said the plane remains an important piece of British military aviation history.

“This will be the only GR4 on display in Scotland.

“It is a major exhibit for Montrose, Angus and indeed for Scotland and we are thrilled that she is here.”

Since re-opening after the pandemic, things have been going very well at the centre, Stuart added.

“Things are really starting to pick up.

“We’ve had international visitors from Germany, France, America and Canada.”