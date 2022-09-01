Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 raised a record-breaking sum of money for more than 300 charities.

More than 2,400 people walked one of three routes, ranging from three to 26 miles, and raised £930,000.

Kiltwalk Heroes collected £620,000 in donations and sponsorship, which was topped with £310,000 – 50% – by The Hunter Foundation.

Among the many causes which will benefit from the event on August 21 – the first since before the pandemic in 2019 – are Help For Kids, Dundee Bairns, Soccer Street Scotland and Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

Thanking all those who took part or gave their support, Kiltwalk chief executive officer Paul Cooney said: “Dundee’s legendary Kiltwalk Kindness was there for all to see on August 21 as they walked from St Andrews to Monifieth, and I am proud that our 2,400 Kiltwalkers raised this phenomenal amount which will help 312 charities, many of them local.

“And the generosity of The Hunter Foundation will make such a difference in these difficult economic times.

“It was great to be back in Dundee after a three-year Covid absence.

“Our thanks goes to the Kiltwalk community, our headline sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland and Arnold Clark, The Hunter Foundation and all our sponsors.”

Walkers took part in either the 26-mile Mighty Stride, which began in St Andrews, the 11-mile Big Stroll, starting in Tayport, or the three-mile Wee Wander from Broughty Ferry, all finishing in Monifieth.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph were there to cover the event and published a gallery of photographs and a Kiltwalk Heroes roll of honour.

The last in-person Dundee Kiltwalk in 2019 raised £850,000.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk in May raised £924,000.