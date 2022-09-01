Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity

By Cheryl Peebles
September 1 2022, 12.08pm
Three women at Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 start line.
Jacqui Gray, Erin Gray and Libby McAinsh, from Dundee, pictured at the start line in St Andrews, supported MS Society. Pictures by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 raised a record-breaking sum of money for more than 300 charities.

More than 2,400 people walked one of three routes, ranging from three to 26 miles, and raised £930,000.

Kiltwalk Heroes collected £620,000 in donations and sponsorship, which was topped with £310,000 – 50% – by The Hunter Foundation.

Among the many causes which will benefit from the event on August 21 – the first since before the pandemic in 2019 – are Help For Kids, Dundee Bairns, Soccer Street Scotland and Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

This young Kiltwalk Hero flew the flag for Hillcrest Foundation.

Thanking all those who took part or gave their support, Kiltwalk chief executive officer Paul Cooney said: “Dundee’s legendary Kiltwalk Kindness was there for all to see on August 21 as they walked from St Andrews to Monifieth, and I am proud that our 2,400 Kiltwalkers raised this phenomenal amount which will help 312 charities, many of them local.

“And the generosity of The Hunter Foundation will make such a difference in these difficult economic times.

“It was great to be back in Dundee after a three-year Covid absence.

Walkers chose which charity they wanted to support.

“Our thanks goes to the Kiltwalk community, our headline sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland and Arnold Clark, The Hunter Foundation and all our sponsors.”

Walkers took part in either the 26-mile Mighty Stride, which began in St Andrews, the 11-mile Big Stroll, starting in Tayport, or the three-mile Wee Wander from Broughty Ferry, all finishing in Monifieth.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph were there to cover the event and published a gallery of photographs and a Kiltwalk Heroes roll of honour.

Diabetes UK was the charity of choice for Clare and Holli Ella and Elaine Halley, from Perth.

The last in-person Dundee Kiltwalk in 2019 raised £850,000.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk in May raised £924,000.

