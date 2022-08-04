Dundee Kiltwalk: 7 charities on how your donations will be spent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When thousands of people take on Dundee Kiltwalk charities across Tayside, Fife and beyond will see every step become pounds.

Seven of the many causes being supported by Kiltwalk Heroes told us how their sponsorship will be spent.

It’s expected hundreds of thousands of pounds will be raised by those who complete The Mighty Stride, The Big Stroll and the Wee Wander on Sunday, August 21.

With those tackling the routes – ranging from three miles to 26 – choosing who they want to raise funds for, hundreds of different great causes will benefit.

Kirkcaldy teenager Ava Nicol, for example, is raising money for Kidney Kids as thanks for its help while she was in hospital with kidney failure and in enabling her to start home dialysis.

We have heard from some of the Dundee Kiltwalk charities set to benefit how the cash will be used.

Help for Kids

Dundee and Perth-based Help for Kids needs donations to support children who are disadvantaged or underprivileged.

Charity executive Ashley Brown said: “Due to the current climate, we are being inundated with referrals for items such as beds, clothing and general day-to-day necessities that children need to survive.

“It’s hard to believe that so many children are still living in extreme poverty but sadly this is the reality for some.”

Marie Curie

Funds raised for Marie Curie will help its nurses and healthcare assistants continue home visits to terminally ill people in the local area.

Jane Maclelland – a Kiltwalk veteran – has worked in the charity’s nursing team for 14 years.

She explained: “I work night shifts, looking after patients in their homes so their loved ones can rest.

“Letting them sleep is very important to enable them to care for their loved one the next day.

“If a patient is anxious, in pain or simply just wants to chat in the middle of the night, I’m there to offer comfort and support.”

RNLI – Royal National Lifeboat Institute

To save lives at sea the RNLI depends on donations to keep lifeboat stations open and crews equipped, including those at Anstruther, Arbroath, Broughty Ferry, Kinghorn and Montrose.

Fundraising and partnerships lead Claire MacDonald said: “We need to raise an average of £155,000 to run just one lifeboat station in Scotland each year.

“By taking part in the Kiltwalk for the RNLI you will be helping to make this possible.”

Dundee Bairns

Every penny raised by Dundee Kiltwalk Heroes for Dundee Bairns will be spent on feeding the city’s kids.

Charity chairman David Dorward said: “This is the seventh year that Dundee Bairns has provided breakfasts and lunches during the school holidays in Dundee.

“In total we have delivered over 400,000 meals since 2016.

“100% of the monies we will receive from the Kiltwalk will be used to deliver hot and cold meals to Dundee children throughout the year.”

Soccer Street Scotland

Soccer Street Scotland uses football to empower socially-disadvantaged adults and young people from its Dundee base, the Change Centre.

Mental health, homelessness, substance misuse and isolation are among the issues it tackles, and Change Centre manager David MacKenzie says being part of the Kiltwalk will aid this.

He said: “The impact from this will allow Street Soccer and Change Centre to continue supporting people of all ages across the community and help create an environment where all visitors feel right at home.”

Dundee and Angus Foodbank

Dundee and Angus Foodbank relies heavily on donations from the public, both of non-perishable food and cash.

Manager Ken Linton said: “When receiving cash donations we can be very specific in purchasing food items or toiletries we are short of and can build up our stock to ensure everyone who needs a food parcel is helped.

“We are currently giving out about 180 food parcels a week across Dundee and Angus and all donations are very welcome as we are expecting more people to access a food bank in the coming months due to the cost of living crisis we are all experiencing.”

Hillcrest Foundation

Over the past decade Hillcrest Foundation has distributed more than £1.2 million to help improve the lives of those in financial hardship or facing disadvantage.

Many of its staff members have signed up to become Kiltwalk Heroes.

Ambassador Chris van der Kuyl said: “Thanks to the generosity of The Hunter Foundation, their fundraising efforts will be boosted by 50%, enabling the foundation to further deliver on its mission to help people live better lives.”

Your donation + 50%

Money raised by Kiltwalk Heroes will be topped up 50% by The Hunter Foundation, up to £5,000 per walker, so £100 of donations will become £150.

The last pre-pandemic Dundee Kiltwalk raised £850,000 for hundreds of different charities, with 3,000 walkers taking part.

In May Aberdeen Kiltwalk raised £924,000 for almost 300 charities.