Dundee

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 lowdown: The routes, how to get involved and where to watch

By Cheryl Peebles
July 23 2022, 5.55am
All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022.

Dundee Kiltwalk is back for 2022 – and on Sunday, August 21 hundreds of people will set off on hikes of three, 11 and 26 miles.

For the first time since 2019 the high-profile charity fundraiser will be held for real, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Here, we give you the lowdown on the routes, how to take part and where friends and family can watch on the day.

Over the next few weeks, we will also bring you stories of some of those taking part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 and raising money for causes close to their heart.

Kiltwalks are also held in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and last year’s virtual events raised a record £8.4 million for 1,270 charities.

Walkers choose their own charities and The Hunter Foundation adds 50% to donations.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 routes

Each route finishes at the Kiltwalk Village the Blue Seaway park in Monifieth. Click on the icons on our maps to find recommended spectator and photography points, start times and average completion times.

The Mighty Stride

At 26 miles, The Mighty Stride is a marathon ramble. But it’s also a scenic one, starting at the West Sands, in St Andrews, winding through Tentsmuir Forest and crossing the Tay Road Bridge before passing Broughty Castle.

The Big Stroll

Stretching for 11 miles, The Big Stroll is a great challenge for those new to long-distance walking – but still no walk in the park. Participants set off from Tayport Common.

The Wee Wander

The Wee Wander is a great way for the whole family to join in the fun at a more manageable three miles. It starts at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry.

How to get involved in Dundee Kiltwalk 2022

If you’re inspired to don your tartan and join Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 you can register on The Kiltwalk website up until August 19 or until capacity is reached.

Entrants must be aged 13 or over for The Mighty Stride, 10 or over for The Big Stroll and 5 or over for The Wee Wander.

A virtual Kiltwalk planned for October has been cancelled.

