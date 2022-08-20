In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk By Laura Devlin August 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.59pm 0 Finishers of Kiltwalk 2019 arrive in Monifieth and cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across. Steve Brown / DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of people will be getting their walking boots on this weekend as they gear up to take on the Dundee Kiltwalk. Up to 2,300 walkers are expected to take part on Sunday and they’ll be – quite literally – walking in the footsteps of the thousands who’ve taken part in previous events. Some will be walking the full 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth, whilst others might opt to take on the three mile “Wee Wander”. This year’s Kiltwalk will mark the first time since 2019 the event has taken place in person, with the 2020 and 2021 events held virtually because of Covid-19. Ahead of Sunday’s event we’ve had a look back at the last in-person Dundee Kiltwalk and picked out a few of the best pictures from the day. See our picture gallery below to see if you can spot yourself! Kiltwalk staff were overjoyed that Kiltwalk 2019 went off without a hitch. Excitement as Kiltwalk 2019 is about to start. Dame Judy Murray speaks to the crowd prior to the start of Kiltwalk 2019 at the V&A… … stops for a group selfie. Setting off under the iconic V&A. River City star Tom Urie (left) was among the 2019 Kiltwalkers. Crowds gather for the start of the 11-mile section of the walk. Emily (14), Jess Smith (13), Mady Kelly-barton (14) and Kerry Bryant (35) from Inchture. 2019 Kiltwalkers wind past the V&A Dundee, some accompanied by their dogs. Walkers cross the Tay Road Bridge on a very breezy morning. A wave for the photographers coming over the Tay Road Bridge. Walkers raised money for a variety of causes. Alzheimer Scotland, supported by these walkers, was among the beneficiaries. Not a victory yet – but it came when they reached the finish line. The Heffell family were among the finishers who arrived in Monifieth to cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across. Some did the Kiltwalk in power chairs, mobility scooters or wheelchairs. All were deserving of the finishers’ medals. Kiltwalk supporter Sir Tom Hunter with wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid and former Sky Sports presenter Jim White. Celebrations as walkers cross the finish line. Some wheeled over the finish line. A blooming marvellous feat to complete the Dundee Kiltwalk 2019. Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk August 20 2022 0 All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 – from weather forecast to route times August 18 2022 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds August 17 2022 0 Dundee Kiltwalk: 7 charities on how your donations will be spent August 4 2022 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Ava Nicol, 16, goes from kidney failure to Kiltwalk hero July 25 2022 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 lowdown: The routes, how to get involved and where to watch July 23 2022 1 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0 Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling 1 Brandon Lee: How did school fail to notice 'teenager' was a 30-year-old man who'd… 0 Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0 Smoke billows from field as crew tackles Dundee blaze 1 Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff 1 Dundee councillor demands action as 'inhumane' UK Government Rwanda policy questioned 0 More from The Courier Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held… 0 Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant… 0 Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine… 0 Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first… 0 Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0