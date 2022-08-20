In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people will be getting their walking boots on this weekend as they gear up to take on the Dundee Kiltwalk.

Up to 2,300 walkers are expected to take part on Sunday and they’ll be – quite literally – walking in the footsteps of the thousands who’ve taken part in previous events.

Some will be walking the full 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth, whilst others might opt to take on the three mile “Wee Wander”.

This year’s Kiltwalk will mark the first time since 2019 the event has taken place in person, with the 2020 and 2021 events held virtually because of Covid-19.

Ahead of Sunday’s event we’ve had a look back at the last in-person Dundee Kiltwalk and picked out a few of the best pictures from the day.

See our picture gallery below to see if you can spot yourself!