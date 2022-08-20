In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk

By Laura Devlin
August 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.59pm
Finishers of Kiltwalk 2019 arrive in Monifieth and cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Finishers of Kiltwalk 2019 arrive in Monifieth and cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Thousands of people will be getting their walking boots on this weekend as they gear up to take on the Dundee Kiltwalk.

Up to 2,300 walkers are expected to take part on Sunday and they’ll be – quite literally – walking in the footsteps of the thousands who’ve taken part in previous events.

Some will be walking the full 26 miles from West Sands in St Andrews to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth, whilst others might opt to take on the three mile “Wee Wander”.

This year’s Kiltwalk will mark the first time since 2019 the event has taken place in person, with the 2020 and 2021 events held virtually because of Covid-19.

Ahead of Sunday’s event we’ve had a look back at the last in-person Dundee Kiltwalk and picked out a few of the best pictures from the day.

See our picture gallery below to see if you can spot yourself! 

Kiltwalk staff were overjoyed that Kiltwalk 2019 went off without a hitch.
Excitement as Kiltwalk 2019 is about to start.
Dame Judy Murray speaks to the crowd prior to the start of Kiltwalk 2019 at the V&A…
… stops for a group selfie.
Setting off under the iconic V&A.
River City star Tom Urie (left) was among the 2019 Kiltwalkers.
Crowds gather for the start of the 11-mile section of the walk.
Emily (14), Jess Smith (13), Mady Kelly-barton (14) and Kerry Bryant (35) from Inchture.
2019 Kiltwalkers wind past the V&A Dundee, some accompanied by their dogs.
Walkers cross the Tay Road Bridge on a very breezy morning.
A wave for the photographers coming over the Tay Road Bridge.
Walkers raised money for a variety of causes.
Alzheimer Scotland, supported by these walkers, was among the beneficiaries.
Not a victory yet – but it came when they reached the finish line.
The Heffell family were among the finishers who arrived in Monifieth to cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across.
Some did the Kiltwalk in power chairs, mobility scooters or wheelchairs.
All were deserving of the finishers’ medals.
Kiltwalk supporter Sir Tom Hunter with wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid and former Sky Sports presenter Jim White.
Celebrations as walkers cross the finish line.
Some wheeled over the finish line.
A blooming marvellous feat to complete the Dundee Kiltwalk 2019.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know

