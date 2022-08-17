Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds

By Laura Devlin
August 17 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 17 2022, 6.10pm
The Perth & Kinross Disability Sport group are taking part in this year's Dundee Kiltwalk to help fund free sports events and purchase adaptive equipment to support those with physical, learning and sensory disabilities get active. Picture supplied by PKDS. 
Thousands of people will get their walking boots on this Sunday as they take on the Dundee Kiltwalk

The charity event, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019, will see more than 2,000 participants walk one of three routes taking them to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth.

Those taking are all fundraising for a charity of their choice, with the added bonus of The Hunter Foundation adding 50% to donations.

Meet some of those taking part

Graeme Doig, who acts as a branch coordinator at Perth & Kinross Disability Sport (PKDS), is among those taking part.

Along with a group of around 40 others – some in wheelchairs or power chairs – Graeme is raising money to continue funding free sports events and purchase adaptive equipment to support those with physical, learning and sensory disabilities get active.

He said: “One of our big philosophies is no cost for participation. So everything we do, all our weekly sessions and events, are all delivered at no cost.

“We do need funding to help pay for that and we have found the Kiltwalk to be a fantastic opportunity not just to raise money but also to bring people together.

“This will be my fourth year doing the event.”

“It’s been great”

The PKDS group have been hard at work training for Sunday’s event and, come rain or shine, have been holding weekly sessions to prepare for the walk.

The group will be taking part in the three mile “Wee Wander” section of the walk.

“We have almost 40 people doing the Kiltwalk with us – those with disabilities and their family and friends”, Graeme said.

Some of the Perth & Kinross Disability Sport group that are taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk. in training. Picture supplied by PKDS.

“Some of them will be doing it in wheelchairs, power chairs, framers – you name it.

“And it’s been great doing training blocks in the last few weeks. We have been doing it together and getting to know each other a bit better, it’s been great.”

Every penny helps

The Perth & Kinross Disability Sport charity works in partnership with over 30 sport clubs in the region to give opportunities to those with disabilities to get involved and keep active.

And with the core principle of the charity that these activities should be free to all, every penny raised through the Kiltwalk is crucial.

Graeme said: “The money raised will go a long way. In life, unfortunately, disability equipment is much more expensive than that for able-bodied people.

“A bike for example can cost up to £7,000 but if you go to Halfords you can get one for say £200.

“So it’s good to raise money to pay for that, and the 50% top up The Hunter Foundation provide has been a fantastic opportunity for us.”

To donate to the PKDS  group fun fundraising efforts, visit their Kiltwalk page.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know

