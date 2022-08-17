Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people will get their walking boots on this Sunday as they take on the Dundee Kiltwalk

The charity event, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019, will see more than 2,000 participants walk one of three routes taking them to Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth.

Those taking are all fundraising for a charity of their choice, with the added bonus of The Hunter Foundation adding 50% to donations.

Meet some of those taking part

Graeme Doig, who acts as a branch coordinator at Perth & Kinross Disability Sport (PKDS), is among those taking part.

Along with a group of around 40 others – some in wheelchairs or power chairs – Graeme is raising money to continue funding free sports events and purchase adaptive equipment to support those with physical, learning and sensory disabilities get active.

We’re doing the @thekiltwalk in August to support our free participation approach, provide free sports events, purchase adaptive equipment & support more people with disabilities to get active 💪 All donations to our team are very much appreciated https://t.co/PuTxlEytTG pic.twitter.com/quAzVG5NYa — Perth & Kinross Disability Sport (@PerthPKDS) June 28, 2022

He said: “One of our big philosophies is no cost for participation. So everything we do, all our weekly sessions and events, are all delivered at no cost.

“We do need funding to help pay for that and we have found the Kiltwalk to be a fantastic opportunity not just to raise money but also to bring people together.

“This will be my fourth year doing the event.”

“It’s been great”

The PKDS group have been hard at work training for Sunday’s event and, come rain or shine, have been holding weekly sessions to prepare for the walk.

The group will be taking part in the three mile “Wee Wander” section of the walk.

“We have almost 40 people doing the Kiltwalk with us – those with disabilities and their family and friends”, Graeme said.

“Some of them will be doing it in wheelchairs, power chairs, framers – you name it.

“And it’s been great doing training blocks in the last few weeks. We have been doing it together and getting to know each other a bit better, it’s been great.”

Every penny helps

The Perth & Kinross Disability Sport charity works in partnership with over 30 sport clubs in the region to give opportunities to those with disabilities to get involved and keep active.

And with the core principle of the charity that these activities should be free to all, every penny raised through the Kiltwalk is crucial.

Graeme said: “The money raised will go a long way. In life, unfortunately, disability equipment is much more expensive than that for able-bodied people.

“A bike for example can cost up to £7,000 but if you go to Halfords you can get one for say £200.

“So it’s good to raise money to pay for that, and the 50% top up The Hunter Foundation provide has been a fantastic opportunity for us.”

To donate to the PKDS group fun fundraising efforts, visit their Kiltwalk page.