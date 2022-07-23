Angus woman opens new emporium in mission to showcase female artisans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus woman opens new emporium in mission to showcase female artisans

By Maria Gran
July 23 2022, 5.56am
Forfar artisan Mo Woolven is behind the new gift emporium Raspberry Fields Exclusive.

Angus woman Mo Woolven is on a mission to help female artists and makers be taken seriously through a new gift emporium.

Forfar’s newest independent shop Raspberry Fields Exclusive sits across from Mo’s Brechin Road home.

The 60-year-old wants to bring local artists and small businesses together through her new venture.

While the emporium features both male and female artists, makers and artisans, she hopes it will help women in business to be taken more seriously.

Raspberry Fields showcases the works of 33 local makers and businesses.

“It’s one of the threads that runs through quite a lot of the women who run their own businesses that I’ve spoken to,” she explains.

“While male artisans are glorified, with women there’s an edge of ‘it’s a hobby’. But the work that they do, it’s not a hobby.

“We all understand each other and get the frustrations we’ve gone through while trying to get noticed.”

Raspberry Fields Exclusive in the community

The mother-of-four moved to the town three years ago and has quickly become part of the community of women in business.

Mo built Raspberry Fields Exclusive across from her Forfar home.

Now she hopes her new emporium can help local artists get discovered and show the people of Forfar what they have to offer.

From prints to pillows and furniture to fashion, the emporium features goods created by 33 different local artisans.

“Forfar is a busy community which is heavily invested in its small businesses,” says Mo.

“To launch this shop can only be a good thing. We need as many of these little things as we can get, it keeps the whole community going.”

Most of the shop’s interiors have been upcycled by Mo.

For many artisans, market stalls can be expensive and galleries might charge high commissions on sales.

By gathering a wide range of local goods in the emporium, Mo hopes to see locals come by for a unique gift selection and shopping experience.

From dream to reality

The emporium has long been a dream for Mo, who started her career as a singer at 16.

She opened her own vocal school, but had to stop in her late 40s due to ill health.

As well as stocking products from local artisans, Mo has collaborated with artists to create printed fabrics she can sew with.

The keen sewer went to university and got a degree in costume design for film and TV, but after one film she broke her back and had to change careers again.

After moving to Forfar she built up her range of handmade home decor, selling through her website while spending time with her four children, three stepchildren and four grandchildren.

Now she is determined Raspberry Fields will be her job until retirement in seven years time.

The local makers were invited for a sneak peek of Raspberry Fields Exclusive before Saturday’s grand opening.

“When one area is not possible anymore, you can either say that’s screwed or change direction and do something else.

“I want to bring the emporium to a place where it’s a recognised, respected business.

“I’m not looking to be a millionaire or so busy I can’t function, but I want people to see that when they come here they’ll get quality products.

“That brings respectability to what these women are doing and the fact that we’re doing it despite lockdown, ill health or other circumstances.”

Tags

Conversation

