Angus woman opens new emporium in mission to showcase female artisans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus woman Mo Woolven is on a mission to help female artists and makers be taken seriously through a new gift emporium.

Forfar’s newest independent shop Raspberry Fields Exclusive sits across from Mo’s Brechin Road home.

The 60-year-old wants to bring local artists and small businesses together through her new venture.

While the emporium features both male and female artists, makers and artisans, she hopes it will help women in business to be taken more seriously.

“It’s one of the threads that runs through quite a lot of the women who run their own businesses that I’ve spoken to,” she explains.

“While male artisans are glorified, with women there’s an edge of ‘it’s a hobby’. But the work that they do, it’s not a hobby.

“We all understand each other and get the frustrations we’ve gone through while trying to get noticed.”

Raspberry Fields Exclusive in the community

The mother-of-four moved to the town three years ago and has quickly become part of the community of women in business.

Now she hopes her new emporium can help local artists get discovered and show the people of Forfar what they have to offer.

From prints to pillows and furniture to fashion, the emporium features goods created by 33 different local artisans.

“Forfar is a busy community which is heavily invested in its small businesses,” says Mo.

“To launch this shop can only be a good thing. We need as many of these little things as we can get, it keeps the whole community going.”

For many artisans, market stalls can be expensive and galleries might charge high commissions on sales.

By gathering a wide range of local goods in the emporium, Mo hopes to see locals come by for a unique gift selection and shopping experience.

From dream to reality

The emporium has long been a dream for Mo, who started her career as a singer at 16.

She opened her own vocal school, but had to stop in her late 40s due to ill health.

The keen sewer went to university and got a degree in costume design for film and TV, but after one film she broke her back and had to change careers again.

After moving to Forfar she built up her range of handmade home decor, selling through her website while spending time with her four children, three stepchildren and four grandchildren.

Now she is determined Raspberry Fields will be her job until retirement in seven years time.

“When one area is not possible anymore, you can either say that’s screwed or change direction and do something else.

“I want to bring the emporium to a place where it’s a recognised, respected business.

“I’m not looking to be a millionaire or so busy I can’t function, but I want people to see that when they come here they’ll get quality products.

“That brings respectability to what these women are doing and the fact that we’re doing it despite lockdown, ill health or other circumstances.”