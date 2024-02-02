James McPake explains ‘no-brainer’ Xavier Benjamin loan deal as Dunfermline boss hails club for Josh Edwards bid KO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake explains ‘no-brainer’ Xavier Benjamin loan deal as Dunfermline boss hails club for Josh Edwards bid KO

Xavier Benjamin has joined the Pars on loan from Cardiff City.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake has brought in Xavier Benjamin on loan. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake has brought in Xavier Benjamin on loan. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline manager James McPake looks forward to having options all over the pitch after a “productive” January transfer window.

The Pars secured a loan deal for 20-year-old Cardiff City defender Xavier Benjamin late on deadline day.

That came a few days after forward Brad Holmes joined on loan from Blackpool.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott had been added earlier in the window, also from Cardiff, and made his debut in last weekend’s draw at Tannadice.

Holmes and Benjamin will be in the squad for Saturday’s visit by Morton and both are settling in well, according to McPake.

Dunfermline’s latest signing Xavier Benjamin. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Brad’s been great since he came up, he’s had a few days with the group,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“The two of them are settling in, I don’t think it’s a hard group to settle into, they’re all just as crazy as each other.

James McPake on new Pars defender

“Xavier, he was one that came up when we were looking at Mal (Malachi Fagan-Walcott).

“Obviously I knew Malachi – but he’s developed a lot, so we were watching footage of him. He was one that stood out to us.

“He has played in the first team [for Cardiff], albeit it’s been two cup games. He’s played in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

“He was one that jumped out and we did a bit more digging, spoke to a few people as well and everything did come back positive, along with the footage we were watching.

“In the end, it was a no-brainer to do it. He trained this morning, he looked really good and he’ll be in the squad for Saturday.”

With defensive reinforcements in the door, McPake is looking to use Ewan Otoo and Chris Hamilton in midfield more.

Chris Hamilton in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton has deputised in defence. Image: SNS.

Hamilton captained Dunfermline to a 0-0 draw in the centre of the park versus Dundee United last weekend after a long spell as an auxiliary centre-back due to their injury crisis.

“When you lose five/six key players, it’s tough for the other ones in terms of them training every day, they need to play all the games. You’re asking a lot of them,” said McPake.

“We did say at the start of this window, we would look to try and help wherever we could. Those two positions is where we did need it.”

Josh Edwards bid

The Dunfermline boss was also delighted to keep hold of wing-back Josh Edwards after a six-figure bid from an English club was received – and rejected.

“That’s a massive one, as much as the new signings and the injuries coming back,” said McPake.

“Keeping hold of players like Josh – the nucleus of what we’re trying to do here and he’s massively important in that.

Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards was the subject of a bid from England. Image: SNS.

“Add that along with the new players and the injuries coming back, there are going to be options.”

Dunfermline still have several key players on the side-lines and, while none are ready to compete for a place versus Morton on Saturday, progress is being made.

Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Aaron Comrie and Alex Jakubiak are all running again, as is Rhys Breen, though he is slightly behind the others in his rehabilitation.

More from Football

Dundee United's Tony Watt (left) and Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ayr clash is Dundee United's chance to FINALLY put down Raith Rovers'…
Cammy Kerr, Owen Beck and Michael Mellon.
Dundee transfer window assessed - who is a star in the making and which…
St Johnstone's five January signings.
St Johnstone transfer business assessed: Will 5 signings be enough to keep Craig Levein's…
Former Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart
Dundee United sack women's team boss Graeme Hart as departing coach laments astonishing goalkeeper…
Mark Birighitti, David Wotherspoon, Jim Goodwin, Alex Greive of Dundee United left to right
Dundee United transfer window rated: 2 arrive, defender wait continues and Mark Birighitti pay-off…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline rejected six-figure bid from English club for key defender ahead of transfer deadline
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Why Dundee signed a fourth goalkeeper in Jon McCracken
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline sign second defender from Cardiff City as Xavier Benjamin joins Pars on loan
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is preparing his side to face Scott Brown's Ayr. Images: SNS.
Jim Goodwin offers take on ex-friend AND foe Scott Brown as Dundee United boss…
Liam Gordon is suited to a back-three and Craig Levein is likely to stick with that formation.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone will stick with wing-back formation

Conversation