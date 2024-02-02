James McPake explains ‘no-brainer’ Xavier Benjamin loan deal as Dunfermline boss hails club for Josh Edwards bid KO

Dunfermline manager James McPake looks forward to having options all over the pitch after a “productive” January transfer window.

The Pars secured a loan deal for 20-year-old Cardiff City defender Xavier Benjamin late on deadline day.

That came a few days after forward Brad Holmes joined on loan from Blackpool.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott had been added earlier in the window, also from Cardiff, and made his debut in last weekend’s draw at Tannadice.

Holmes and Benjamin will be in the squad for Saturday’s visit by Morton and both are settling in well, according to McPake.

“Brad’s been great since he came up, he’s had a few days with the group,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“The two of them are settling in, I don’t think it’s a hard group to settle into, they’re all just as crazy as each other.

James McPake on new Pars defender

“Xavier, he was one that came up when we were looking at Mal (Malachi Fagan-Walcott).

“Obviously I knew Malachi – but he’s developed a lot, so we were watching footage of him. He was one that stood out to us.

“He has played in the first team [for Cardiff], albeit it’s been two cup games. He’s played in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

“He was one that jumped out and we did a bit more digging, spoke to a few people as well and everything did come back positive, along with the footage we were watching.

“In the end, it was a no-brainer to do it. He trained this morning, he looked really good and he’ll be in the squad for Saturday.”

With defensive reinforcements in the door, McPake is looking to use Ewan Otoo and Chris Hamilton in midfield more.

Hamilton captained Dunfermline to a 0-0 draw in the centre of the park versus Dundee United last weekend after a long spell as an auxiliary centre-back due to their injury crisis.

“When you lose five/six key players, it’s tough for the other ones in terms of them training every day, they need to play all the games. You’re asking a lot of them,” said McPake.

“We did say at the start of this window, we would look to try and help wherever we could. Those two positions is where we did need it.”

Josh Edwards bid

The Dunfermline boss was also delighted to keep hold of wing-back Josh Edwards after a six-figure bid from an English club was received – and rejected.

“That’s a massive one, as much as the new signings and the injuries coming back,” said McPake.

“Keeping hold of players like Josh – the nucleus of what we’re trying to do here and he’s massively important in that.

“Add that along with the new players and the injuries coming back, there are going to be options.”

Dunfermline still have several key players on the side-lines and, while none are ready to compete for a place versus Morton on Saturday, progress is being made.

Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Aaron Comrie and Alex Jakubiak are all running again, as is Rhys Breen, though he is slightly behind the others in his rehabilitation.