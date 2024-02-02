JIM SPENCE: Ayr clash is Dundee United’s chance to FINALLY put down Raith Rovers’ Championship challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Ayr clash is Dundee United’s chance to FINALLY put down Raith Rovers’ Championship challenge

Jim Goodwin's Tangerines can open up a four-point lead on Rovers this weekend, with a game in-hand still to come.

Dundee United's Tony Watt (left) and Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United can place their boot firmly on title rivals Raith Rovers’ throat by winning at Ayr.

In fact a seaside victory could effectively be their Championship clincher.

With Rovers not playing, a Somerset park win for United would open a four-point gap, with a game still in-hand ahead of a Starks Park visit in a fortnight.

Victory over Scott Brown’s Honest Men, though, will require more pace and punch than the Tangerines showed last week against Dunfermline, when a distinct lack of tempo in their play allowed a solidly organised defence to thwart them.

I don’t expect United to be like Liverpool, but the Reds’ midweek masterclass in demolishing Chelsea shows how hard it is for opponents to cope with constant speedy movement and snappy passing.

Luis Díaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 against Chelsea. Image: Shutterstock

The more the ball is moved at pace, allied to the swift movement of runners zipping into space to offer passing options, the more difficult it is for the opposition to mark and defend.

United aren’t overloaded with speed merchants as in the glory days of Ralph Milne and Eamonn Bannon, but Glenn Middleton, Matthew Cudjoe and new signing Alex Greive are all lively on their toes.

Jim Goodwin’s title-chasers are purposeful and neat with the ball and dominate games in terms of possession, but the fastest player is never as fast as the fastest ball.

Moving the ball at a sharper tempo, with each pass played a fraction quicker, would benefit them greatly in their mission to seal a return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

I was at Dens Park in 1986, along with 19,500 others, when Dundee broke Hearts to deny them the league title.

Albert Kidd’s two goals ensured he became not just a Dundee hero but a legend with fans of Celtic and Hibs.

Since then there’s been a real edge to meetings between the teams.

Dundee’s Owen Dodgson challenges Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Two weeks ago at Tynecastle, the Dark Blues managed to squander their two-goal lead and ship three goals to lose, but they proved they can go toe-to-toe with Scotland’s third best side.

Now, fresh from a creditable draw at Pittodrie which resulted in the demise of Dons boss Barry Robson, and with inspirational Liverpool loanee Owen Beck back, the Dees must believe they can again give Hearts a hard time.

Docherty’s daredevils have a top six finish in their sights.

I think they’re good enough – and if their self belief is strong enough then a top half Premiership finish is eminently achievable.

Owen Beck is back in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

If Beck’s leaving was a blow to all at Dens, then his return is perhaps the psychological boost needed to inspire Dundee to even greater heights.

Their progress after promotion has been astonishing; with a reconstructed squad punching not above their weight but well within it, and matching or outperforming Hibs and Aberdeen, with their far bigger budgets.

Hearts – a stick-on for third place – pose a major test; to pass it Dundee must show that they’ve learned the harsh lessons their lack of street smarts and savvy cost them at Tynecastle.

They’ve scored as many as Hearts, with 29 goals, but conceded 13 more, so defensively must this weekend ensure there’s no naivety of the kind that saw them ship three goals in that fateful 29-minute spell in Edinburgh.

