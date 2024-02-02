BBC issues stern copyright warning to Glenrothes bar over Bluey breakfast event

The BBC has issued a stern copyright warning to a Glenrothes bar for promoting an upcoming event with popular cartoon character Bluey.

Foxtons Bar plans to run a ‘Breakfast with Disney and Friends’ event for customers on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.

The bar says that guests will get to enjoy a full Scottish breakfast with visits from Bluey and her sister Bingo.

The BBC weighed in by warning the bar against using the Australian character.

BBC issues Bluey copyright letter to Glenrothes bar

In the letter, shared by Foxtons on Facebook, the broadcaster wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, neither BBC Studios or Ludo Studio has given permission to the Foxton Bar and Grill for its intellectual property rights in Bluey to be used to promote meet and greet events with unlicensed Bluey costumes.

“For your information, the Bluey logo, characters and artwork are protected by copyright, which is owned exclusively by Ludo Studio.

“This is of course of particular concern to us in relation to any event which is catering for children, due to the obvious safety issues and related legislation.

“We therefore must ask that you immediately remove any Bluey references from your events, including any and all social media and please do not do so again in the future.”

Reacting to the letter, the bar said: “Getting told off by the BBC for trying to run a character breakfast for the kids wasn’t what I expected to come in to today.

“We may have to replace Bluey with another dog, that happens to be blue and may or may not look like a popular children’s TV character.”

The post received several comments from bemused customers.

Robyn Drummond said: “It’s so embarrassing that someone had time to report this.”

The True Tones joked: “Breaking news! Bluey’s long lost twin found alive and well living in Fife.”

Kathy Murray added: “Put a tartan scarf round him and call him McBluey?”

The Courier has approached the BBC for comment.