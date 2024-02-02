BBC issues stern copyright warning to Glenrothes bar over Bluey breakfast event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

BBC issues stern copyright warning to Glenrothes bar over Bluey breakfast event

Foxtons Bar had promised customers a visit from the popular cartoon character.

By Ben MacDonald
Foxtons Bar has been warned by the BBC
The BBC has warned Foxtons Bar for using Bluey for their breakfast event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Shutterstock

The BBC has issued a stern copyright warning to a Glenrothes bar for promoting an upcoming event with popular cartoon character Bluey.

Foxtons Bar plans to run a ‘Breakfast with Disney and Friends’ event for customers on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.

The bar says that guests will get to enjoy a full Scottish breakfast with visits from Bluey and her sister Bingo.

The BBC weighed in by warning the bar against using the Australian character.

BBC issues Bluey copyright letter to Glenrothes bar

In the letter, shared by Foxtons on Facebook, the broadcaster wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, neither BBC Studios or Ludo Studio has given permission to the Foxton Bar and Grill for its intellectual property rights in Bluey to be used to promote meet and greet events with unlicensed Bluey costumes.

“For your information, the Bluey logo, characters and artwork are protected by copyright, which is owned exclusively by Ludo Studio.

“This is of course of particular concern to us in relation to any event which is catering for children, due to the obvious safety issues and related legislation.

“We therefore must ask that you immediately remove any Bluey references from your events, including any and all social media and please do not do so again in the future.”

Popular Australian cartoon Bluey
Bluey may not be heading to Glenrothes after all. Image: Shutterstock

Reacting to the letter, the bar said: “Getting told off by the BBC for trying to run a character breakfast for the kids wasn’t what I expected to come in to today.

“We may have to replace Bluey with another dog, that happens to be blue and may or may not look like a popular children’s TV character.”

The post received several comments from bemused customers.

Robyn Drummond said: “It’s so embarrassing that someone had time to report this.”

The True Tones joked: “Breaking news! Bluey’s long lost twin found alive and well living in Fife.”

Kathy Murray added: “Put a tartan scarf round him and call him McBluey?”

The Courier has approached the BBC for comment.

More from Fife

Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank closing its Burntisland hub due to 'ever-increasing demand'
The St Andrews University Eden Campus.
St Andrews University's Eden Campus to become pioneering hydrogen research base
Rosyth incident
Man, 20, pronounced dead after being found on Rosyth street
To go with story by Alan Richardson. charged with breaching his SOPO with a camping holiday in Scone Picture shows; Kenneth Bond. .. Supplied by East Midlands Police Date; Unknown
Fife paedophile 'Dirty Tony' brought to court after Perthshire caravan break
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
New multi-million-pound golf resort plans for St Andrews site formerly owned by Mark Ogren
2
Fife farmer, Henry Cheape, celebrates after reaching Antigua.
St Andrews businessman completes World's Toughest Row as he travels 3,000 miles across Atlantic…
Ian Rodger has been jailed.
Prison for Fife pest who asked teens for threesome and called police about hamster 
Former care worker Allan Reid. Image: DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy carer who made sexual remark to man he was looking after struck off
The 73A in the Dundee City Centre.
Why do Tayside and Fife Stagecoach buses have so many 'technical issues' - and…
4
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman stalked man and his partner outside their home for more than nine…

Conversation