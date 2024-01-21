£490k Angus family home with south-facing terrace overlooking countryside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£490k Angus family home with south-facing terrace overlooking countryside for sale

The five-bedroom home is on the outskirts of Forfar.

By Kieran Webster
A view of three, Strathview, in Forfar
The house on Dundee Road on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Thorntons

An Angus family home with a south-facing terrace overlooking the countryside is up for sale.

The five-bedroom house on Dundee Road is just over a mile outside Forfar town centre.

The property – which is on the market for £490,000 – also boasts a generous garden and several living and family spaces.

Stairs lead to the front door of the house.

The living room is accessed through double doors from the entrance hallway.

The house is surrounded by a generous garden. Image: Thorntons
The living room
The living room. Image: Thorntons
The family room
A family room downstairs. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen
Lots of room for entertaining in the kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The terrace which can be accessed from the kitchen.
The terrace provides fantastic views of the Angus countryside. Image: Thorntons
A view of the surrounding fields and hills from the Forfar home. Image: Thorntons

There is also a large kitchen, a family room and a more formal dining room.

The kitchen has access to the elevated terrace with uninterrupted views of the Angus countryside.

There is also a study which could be used as the fifth bedroom.

The downstairs study which could be converted into a bedroom.
The downstairs study could be used as the fifth bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The upstairs landing leads to the four top floor bedrooms.
The upstairs landing. Image: Thorntons
The principal bedroom.
The main bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Thorntons
Bedroom two.
The five-bedroom property would be perfect for a family. Image: Thorntons

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has a large walk-in wardrobe space and an en-suite shower room.

Bedroom two has a large walk-in wardrobe.

There is also a stylish family bathroom.

The family bathroom.
The stylish family bathroom. Image: Thorntons
Bedroom three.
A smaller bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The spacious back garden.
The garden has lots of space. Image: Thorntons

The house, set on a 0.8-acre plot, is surrounded by gardens.

There is also a double garage and a spacious private driveway.

The Forfar home is for sale through Thorntons with an asking price of offers over £490,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a £550,000 “eco-house” on the banks of a reservoir is also on the market.

Conversation