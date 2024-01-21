£490k Angus family home with south-facing terrace overlooking countryside for sale

An Angus family home with a south-facing terrace overlooking the countryside is up for sale.

The five-bedroom house on Dundee Road is just over a mile outside Forfar town centre.

The property – which is on the market for £490,000 – also boasts a generous garden and several living and family spaces.

Stairs lead to the front door of the house.

The living room is accessed through double doors from the entrance hallway.

There is also a large kitchen, a family room and a more formal dining room.

The kitchen has access to the elevated terrace with uninterrupted views of the Angus countryside.

There is also a study which could be used as the fifth bedroom.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has a large walk-in wardrobe space and an en-suite shower room.

Bedroom two has a large walk-in wardrobe.

There is also a stylish family bathroom.

The house, set on a 0.8-acre plot, is surrounded by gardens.

There is also a double garage and a spacious private driveway.

The Forfar home is for sale through Thorntons with an asking price of offers over £490,000.

