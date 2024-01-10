Amazing £550k Angus eco house on edge of stunning reservoir has separate bungalow

Looking for a house with a peaceful setting and amazing views?

Den of Ogil Cottage overlooks the reservoir of the same name and is in a tranquil position on the edge of the Angus Glens.

Built on a hillside the slopes down to the water’s edge, the house enjoys a superb outlook along the reservoir and over the woodland and hills beyond.

Den of Ogil Reservoir is around 20 minutes’ drive from Forfar and sits near the head of Glenogil and Glenclova.

The reservoir itself was put up for sale via an auction site in 2020 with a guide price of £25,000, although the cottage was not included in the sale.

Recently the reservoir has gone back on sale, with planning permission in place for an off-grid waterside cabin and a guide price of £129,000.

Modern accommodation

Recently done up, the main house has four bedrooms across two levels. On the ground floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, shower room and two utility rooms.

The upper floor contains the en suite master bedroom and another bedroom that also has an en suite shower room.

Without doubt the showcase space is the living room. Double height oak-framed windows give spectacular views over the reservoir.

Meanwhile, glazed doors open onto a deck that runs the full length of the house. A wood burning stove keeps the room toasty during the colder months.

The dining room and both downstairs bedrooms have glazed doors that open onto the decking.

With a large array of windows the master bedroom isn’t short changed when it comes to views either.

Energy efficient

With triple glazed windows, an air source heat pump and heat recovery system, Den of Ogil Cottage is an efficient home to run. The downstairs rooms have underfloor heating with the upper level warmed by radiators.

Separated from the cottage by a screen of trees is the lodge house. The one-bedroom chalet style home has been run as a popular holiday rental for the past few years.

It has a large open plan living/dining/kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Both properties sit in around a third of an acre of grounds that slope down to the water’s edge. The gardens are a haven for wildlife with red squirrel, deer and a range of birds.

Den of Ogil Reservoir was constructed in 1880 to supply drinking water to Forfar and its surrounding area.

John Frederick Bateman, perhaps the greatest of the Victorian dam builders, engineered the project.

A century later it became surplus to requirements and Scottish Water decommissioned it during the 1980s.

Surrounded by woods and trees it has since become a haven for nature and wildlife.

Den of Ogil Cottage is on sale with Tayside Property Online for o/o. £550,000.