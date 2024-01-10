Amazing £550k Angus eco house on edge of stunning reservoir has separate bungalow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Amazing £550k Angus eco house on edge of stunning reservoir has separate bungalow

The house and chalet sit in a beautiful spot in rural Angus overlooking Den of Ogil Reservoir.

By Jack McKeown
Den of Ogil Cottage is in a beautiful location. Image: TSPC.
Looking for a house with a peaceful setting and amazing views?

Den of Ogil Cottage overlooks the reservoir of the same name and is in a tranquil position on the edge of the Angus Glens.

Built on a hillside the slopes down to the water’s edge, the house enjoys a superb outlook along the reservoir and over the woodland and hills beyond.

Den of Ogil Cottage is on the edge of a beautiful reservoir. Image: TSPC.

Den of Ogil Reservoir is around 20 minutes’ drive from Forfar and sits near the head of Glenogil and Glenclova.

The reservoir itself was put up for sale via an auction site in 2020 with a guide price of £25,000, although the cottage was not included in the sale.

Recently the reservoir has gone back on sale, with planning permission in place for an off-grid waterside cabin and a guide price of £129,000.

Modern accommodation

Recently done up, the main house has four bedrooms across two levels. On the ground floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, shower room and two utility rooms.

The living room enjoys fantastic views. Image: TSPC.
A wood burning stove keeps the room warm. Image: TSPC.

The upper floor contains the en suite master bedroom and another bedroom that also has an en suite shower room.

Without doubt the showcase space is the living room. Double height oak-framed windows give spectacular views over the reservoir.

Meanwhile, glazed doors open onto a deck that runs the full length of the house. A wood burning stove keeps the room toasty during the colder months.

The main bedroom has a large window array. Image: TSPC.
Covered decking runs along the front of the house. Image: TSPC.

The dining room and both downstairs bedrooms have glazed doors that open onto the decking.

With a large array of windows the master bedroom isn’t short changed when it comes to views either.

Energy efficient

With triple glazed windows, an air source heat pump and heat recovery system, Den of Ogil Cottage is an efficient home to run. The downstairs rooms have underfloor heating with the upper level warmed by radiators.

The lodge house has been run as a successful holiday let. Image: TSPC.

Separated from the cottage by a screen of trees is the lodge house. The one-bedroom chalet style home has been run as a popular holiday rental for the past few years.

It has a large open plan living/dining/kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Both properties sit in around a third of an acre of grounds that slope down to the water’s edge. The gardens are a haven for wildlife with red squirrel, deer and a range of birds.

The house has triple glazing and an air source heat pump. Image: TSPC.

Den of Ogil Reservoir was constructed in 1880 to supply drinking water to Forfar and its surrounding area.

John Frederick Bateman, perhaps the greatest of the Victorian dam builders, engineered the project.

Den of Ogil Reservoir is a wonderfully serene location. Image: TSPC.

A century later it became surplus to requirements and Scottish Water decommissioned it during the 1980s.

Surrounded by woods and trees it has since become a haven for nature and wildlife.

 

Den of Ogil Cottage is on sale with Tayside Property Online for o/o. £550,000.

 

Conversation