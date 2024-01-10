Dundee fan, 12, makes 700-mile trip to get shirt signed by Dee promotion hero

A young Dundee supporter has made a 700-mile round trip in a bid for the signature of The New Saints’ Jordan Marshall.

Twelve-year-old Rebecca Redmond travelled with her mum, dad and sister Scarlett to Park Hall Stadium in Shropshire, close to the Welsh border, armed with the promotion-winning shirt of her hero.

Rebecca was delighted to have ended up with the No 3 jersey of her favourite player after Dundee confirmed their return to the Premiership, but there was one small issue… amid all the excitement, she forgot to get it signed.

That has now been rectified.

Determined Dundee fan

Last season was the left-back’s second promotion during his spell at Dens Park, sealed with the 5-3 win over Queen’s Park in May.

That victory ensured Dundee would be playing Premiership football this season but Marshall decided to make the move from the Scottish Championship winners to the Welsh champions upon the expiry of his contract.

Unable to get the signature on the shirt gifted to her by Marshall following last season’s promotion, Rebecca made the long trip with her family.

They were given a tour of the TNS ground on Saturday and were able to meet Marshall following their 8-0 win over Cardiff Met.

In the dressing room, they met Marshall who signed the shirt, as well as a TNS one bearing his name and squad number.