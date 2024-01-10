Dundee fan, 12, makes 700-mile trip to get shirt signed by Dee promotion hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fan, 12, makes 700-mile trip to get shirt signed by Dee promotion hero

The young supporter and her family were in pursuit of former Dens Park star Jordan Marshall.

By Craig Cairns
Rebecca Redmond (right) and her sister Scarlett travelled with her family to meet former Dundee star Jordan Marshall.
Rebecca Redmond (right) and her sister Scarlett travelled with her family to meet former Dundee star Jordan Marshall. Image: TNS.

A young Dundee supporter has made a 700-mile round trip in a bid for the signature of The New Saints’ Jordan Marshall.

Twelve-year-old Rebecca Redmond travelled with her mum, dad and sister Scarlett to Park Hall Stadium in Shropshire, close to the Welsh border, armed with the promotion-winning shirt of her hero.

Rebecca was delighted to have ended up with the No 3 jersey of her favourite player after Dundee confirmed their return to the Premiership, but there was one small issue… amid all the excitement, she forgot to get it signed.

Former Dundee star Jordan Marshall signs his promotion-winning Dundee jersey.
Former Dundee star Jordan Marshall signs his promotion-winning Dundee jersey. Image: TNS.

That has now been rectified.

Determined Dundee fan

Last season was the left-back’s second promotion during his spell at Dens Park, sealed with the 5-3 win over Queen’s Park in May.

That victory ensured Dundee would be playing Premiership football this season but Marshall decided to make the move from the Scottish Championship winners to the Welsh champions upon the expiry of his contract.

Unable to get the signature on the shirt gifted to her by Marshall following last season’s promotion, Rebecca made the long trip with her family.

They were given a tour of the TNS ground on Saturday and were able to meet Marshall following their 8-0 win over Cardiff Met.

In the dressing room, they met Marshall who signed the shirt, as well as a TNS one bearing his name and squad number.

Conversation