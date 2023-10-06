Jordan Marshall lands new club as Dundee title-winner reveals European football lure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jordan Marshall lands new club as Dundee title-winner reveals European football lure

Marshall has joined reigning Welsh champions The New Saints.

By Reporter
Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee against Queen of the South last month.
Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee against Queen of the South.

Jordan Marshall has joined reigning Welsh champions The New Saints after leaving Dens Park during the summer.

Marshall, 26, made 124 appearances for the Dark Blues over a four-year spell.

He earned promotion to the Scottish Premiership twice; through the playoffs in 2020/21 and as champions of the second tier last term.

The full-back also turned out for Queen of the South during his time in the SPFL.

The club consistently plays in Europe too, which was a big reason for the move.

Jordan Marshall on joining TNS.

However, Marshall has opted to embark on a new adventure in Wales, penning a two-year contract with TNS, who the Dee defeated on SPFL Trust Trophy duty last season.

Euro dream

Greg Draper’s side lead the Welsh Premier League by two points after 10 games and have won the division in 12 of the last 14 seasons, raising the prospect of a crack at European football for Marshall.

Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall celebrate with the Championship trophy - both though have left Dundee
Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall, right, celebrate with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

In recent seasons, TNS have faced the likes of Copenhagen, Ludogorets, Legia Warsaw and Viktoria Plzeň — only losing out to the Czech side on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

Marshall told the club’s official website: “They (TNS) are a team that has a DNA of success so I’m excited to be here.

“The team is filled with plenty of quality across the pitch and the results so far this season show that.

“I can’t wait to get playing with all the lads and win as many trophies as possible this season.

“The club consistently plays in Europe too which was a big reason for the move, I want to test myself at the highest level and help the club continue to progress in those competitions.”

Marshall will link up with ex-SPFL regulars Danny Redmond, Jon Routledge and star striker Declan McManus, formerly of Dunfermline — and last season’s domestic top scorer in Wales.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Dens Park home
Dundee v Livingston Premiership fixture rearranged as Lions CEO explains decision
Northern Ireland under-21 boss Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone and Dundee stars called-up to Northern Ireland under-21s by ex-Saints boss Tommy…
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty believes Owen Beck loan success could benefit Dundee for years to come
Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s - 24 hours after…
Dundee player is dismayed as Ross County win at Dens Park.
Dundee v Ross County: The Staggies' incredible Dens Park record examined and how the…
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League…
Dundee plan to move from Dens Park to a new stadium at Camperdown Park (artist's impression right).
EXCLUSIVE: John Nelms Q&A on move from Dens to Camperdown as Dundee chief addresses…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Dundee to stay at Dens Park until new stadium complete reveals John Nelms
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms (left) have bought Dens Park from John Bennett. Images: SNS/DC Thomson
Dens deal timeline: How Dundee's historic home finally ended up in club owners' hands
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck says Dundee move is a 'massive reason' behind dream Wales call-up

Conversation