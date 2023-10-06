Jordan Marshall lands new club as Dundee title-winner reveals European football lure

Jordan Marshall has joined reigning Welsh champions The New Saints after leaving Dens Park during the summer.

Marshall, 26, made 124 appearances for the Dark Blues over a four-year spell.

He earned promotion to the Scottish Premiership twice; through the playoffs in 2020/21 and as champions of the second tier last term.

The full-back also turned out for Queen of the South during his time in the SPFL.

The club consistently plays in Europe too, which was a big reason for the move. Jordan Marshall on joining TNS.

However, Marshall has opted to embark on a new adventure in Wales, penning a two-year contract with TNS, who the Dee defeated on SPFL Trust Trophy duty last season.

Euro dream

Greg Draper’s side lead the Welsh Premier League by two points after 10 games and have won the division in 12 of the last 14 seasons, raising the prospect of a crack at European football for Marshall.

In recent seasons, TNS have faced the likes of Copenhagen, Ludogorets, Legia Warsaw and Viktoria Plzeň — only losing out to the Czech side on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

Marshall told the club’s official website: “They (TNS) are a team that has a DNA of success so I’m excited to be here.

The New Saints are pleased to confirm the signing of former Dundee defender Jordan Marshall. The 26-year-old links up with Craig Harrison's squad on a two-year deal. Read more on our website 👇 — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) October 6, 2023

“The team is filled with plenty of quality across the pitch and the results so far this season show that.

“I can’t wait to get playing with all the lads and win as many trophies as possible this season.

“The club consistently plays in Europe too which was a big reason for the move, I want to test myself at the highest level and help the club continue to progress in those competitions.”

Marshall will link up with ex-SPFL regulars Danny Redmond, Jon Routledge and star striker Declan McManus, formerly of Dunfermline — and last season’s domestic top scorer in Wales.