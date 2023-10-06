Dundee v Livingston Premiership fixture rearranged as Lions CEO explains decision

Dundee’s home fixture against Livingston has been brought forward to Sunday, November 5.

The Premiership clash was initially due to take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 7.45pm but the clubs agreed to change dates.

The game will now have a 2pm kick-off, with Dundee and Livi hopeful that will boost the attendance.

Sunday was selected as Dundee United are already at home to Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, November 4.

A Dundee statement confirmed: “Our cinch Premiership fixture at home to Livingston, originally scheduled for Wednesday 6th December at 7:45pm, has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 5th November at 2pm at the request of both clubs.”

Fan focus

Livi chief executive Dave Black took to social media to offer the reasoning behind the agreement.

He wrote on X: “With ourselves & Dundee both without a game the weekend of 4/5th November, it made sense to shift a midweek, evening game in an already busy December to a weekend & hopefully make it easier for fans to attend.”