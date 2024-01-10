Drivers face diversions as Broughty Ferry level crossing closes for three days

A key route through Broughty Ferry will close for three days to allow maintenance work to be completed this weekend.

The level crossing on Gray Street, next to the town’s railway station, will be shut from 11pm on Saturday, January 13 until 6am on Tuesday, January 16.

During this time no vehicles will be able to travel through the crossing, with diversionary routes taking drivers through Brook Street and Fort Street from the south or via Queen Street and Fort Street in the north.

Pedestrians will be able to use the underpass for the duration of the work.

Broughty Ferry train services also affected

Train services at Broughty Ferry are affected by track renewal work further north on Sunday, and passengers are reminded to check their journey at the National Rail website.

A normal train service will operate on Monday and Tuesday.

Engineers will remove the road surface to inspect the level crossing and complete the necessary repairs.

William Anderson, section planner for infrastructure and maintenance at Network Rail said: “The work we’re carrying out at Broughty Ferry is vital to the safe and reliable operation of the level crossing.

“To complete the work in the safest and most efficient way, we need to close the level crossing to vehicles, and will operate a diversionary route.

“Access for pedestrians will remain via the underpass.

“We thank the community for its patience and understanding while the work is ongoing.”

The work comes less than three weeks after a member of the public alleged the barriers on Gray Street stayed up as a train passed through Broughty Ferry station.

Network Rail rejected the claim that the level crossing barriers failed on Wednesday, December 27