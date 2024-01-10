Drivers face diversions as Broughty Ferry level crossing closes for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Drivers face diversions as Broughty Ferry level crossing closes for three days

Train services are also set to be affected.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Bird's eye view of level crossing at Gray Street, Broughty Ferry
Drivers in Broughty Ferry will be diverted when the level crossing at Gray Street is closed for work. Image: Network Rail

A key route through Broughty Ferry will close for three days to allow maintenance work to be completed this weekend.

The level crossing on Gray Street, next to the town’s railway station, will be shut from 11pm on Saturday, January 13 until 6am on Tuesday, January 16.

During this time no vehicles will be able to travel through the crossing, with diversionary routes taking drivers through Brook Street and Fort Street from the south or via Queen Street and Fort Street in the north.

Pedestrians will be able to use the underpass for the duration of the work.

Broughty Ferry train services also affected

Train services at Broughty Ferry are affected by track renewal work further north on Sunday, and passengers are reminded to check their journey at the National Rail website.

A normal train service will operate on Monday and Tuesday.

Engineers will remove the road surface to inspect the level crossing and complete the necessary repairs.

William Anderson, section planner for infrastructure and maintenance at Network Rail said: “The work we’re carrying out at Broughty Ferry is vital to the safe and reliable operation of the level crossing.

“To complete the work in the safest and most efficient way, we need to close the level crossing to vehicles, and will operate a diversionary route.

“Access for pedestrians will remain via the underpass.

“We thank the community for its patience and understanding while the work is ongoing.”

The work comes less than three weeks after a member of the public alleged the barriers on Gray Street stayed up as a train passed through Broughty Ferry station.

Network Rail rejected the claim that the level crossing barriers failed on Wednesday, December 27

More from Dundee

Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Three men charged with drugs offences after Dundee teen's death
The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee will rise again in March. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again in March
blogger breached Salmond rules
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Man falls from Dundee flat as police tape off road
Sheriff Jack Brown.
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended sheriff from Dundee
Christopher Sinclair.
Sleazy Tayside girls' football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced
Gillian Smith.
Desperate dealer pulled woman's pants down in Arbroath cash search
Where can you get the best Sunday Roasts in Dundee? Image: Shutterstock.
5 places to tuck into a delicious Sunday roast in Dundee
Stewart Milne development in Hunter's Meadow, Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne: Tayside new build projects in crisis after housing giant goes bust
The men appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Four appear in court after '£2.25 million cannabis seizure' in Dundee

Conversation