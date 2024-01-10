Dundee United, Raith and Dunfermline selected for live TV

Raith Rovers’ crucial Scottish Championship clash with Dundee United next month has been chosen for live TV.

The Tangerines’ trip to Stark’s Park, initially pencilled in for Saturday, February 17 will now take place the night before, kick-off 7.45pm.

Dunfermline’s trip to Firhill, initially scheduled for February 24, has also been moved to the Friday night before and will also kick off at 7.45pm.

Rovers currently lead Dundee United by three points in the Scottish Championship, though Jim Goodwin’s side have a game in hand.

It is the third meeting between the sides though the first to be moved for live TV.

Three of Dunfermline’s Scottish Championship fixtures so far have featured live on the BBC this season: away trips to Morton and Queen’s Park and a home fixture versus Dundee United.

Dunfermline’s Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of Fife rivals Raith Rovers this season was also broadcast live on the BBC.