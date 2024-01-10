Gruffalo author reveals ‘very special’ relationship with Angus school 25 years after dedicating world-famous story to pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gruffalo author reveals ‘very special’ relationship with Angus school 25 years after dedicating world-famous story to pupils

Julia Donaldson returned to Auchterhouse Primary School on Wednesday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Julia Donaldson and The Gruffalo at Auchterhouse Primary School on Wednesday, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The author of The Gruffalo has revealed her “very special” relationship with an Angus school – 25 years after she dedicated her world-famous story to its pupils.

Each copy of Julia Donaldson’s book carries a dedication to Auchterhouse Primary School.

She visited the school in the 1990s, before the story was released, and read it to youngsters there.

Such was the response of the pupils, she promised to dedicate the story to them when it was published.

Donaldson, 75, returned to Auchterhouse on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of The Gruffalo being released.

The author returned to the school. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “The main time I visited the school was in 1995 or 1996 when I had written the story but it wasn’t published.

“It was so lovely, the children immediately greeted me with a performance of one of my short school plays and took me around the nature garden.

“They showed me the stories they had written, so it is very special to be back.

“I didn’t try The Gruffalo out frequently but because they had been a really receptive school I did.”

After her original visit, pupils from the school sent Donaldson drawings of what they thought The Gruffalo looked like.

They also wrote sequels to her story A Squash and a Squeeze – where animals took revenge on the woman who had thrown them out of her house.

Author’s visit to Auchterhouse Primary School ‘stood out’

Donaldson, who lives in Sussex, added: “I’ve got them still somewhere.

“Those are the things I remember

“I did lots of author visits in those days and travelled in the Scottish Book Bus and this one stood out, definitely.

“Sometimes you would visit a school and the person at the front desk would say, ‘Who are you?’

“But this one was so wonderful in the way they greeted me with a performance of one of my plays.

“They were very special.”

Existing and former pupils and staff met Julia Donaldson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Since its release, The Gruffalo has been translated into 107 languages and dialects and, along with its sequel, The Gruffalo’s Child, has sold more than 18 million copies around the world.

Donaldson treated pupils to a short talk and a performance on Wednesday and gifted each a signed 25th anniversary edition of the book.

Guests included the school’s former head teacher Sheila McCallum and class teacher Helen Smith, as well as ex-pupils from the time of her first visit.

Sheila – who was head teacher at the school, which has just 33 pupils, between 1985 and 2003 – said it was “so nostalgic” to welcome the author back to the school.

Former teacher Helen Smith and ex-headteacher Sheila McCallum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Julia Donaldson signing a copy of The Gruffalo for Gemma Smith, a former pupil who had the same book signed years ago and is now a mum of children at the Angus school. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She told The Courier: “It just seems like yesterday that she came to the school and spoke to the children who were here – now they are grown up and have children of their own.

“Because it is a small school, we always welcomed visitors and we wanted our children to have lots of big experiences.

“I think she was so delighted that we had made her so welcome and the children were so enthusiastic.

“It’s very important – we might be a small school but we are all entitled to the same big life experiences.

“It is so lovely that she wanted to come back.”

Pupils were able to meet The Gruffalo during the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Current head teacher Laura Cowper, 43, said: “It was absolutely amazing to have her at the school and for the children to have this amazing experience.

“It had a lovely community feel. We were really honoured to have Julia here.

“It’s been great and the kids have all been really excited about it.

“When I told them last term about it there was a big roar of cheer.”

Wednesday’s event was organised by the Scottish Book Trust to launch a year of events celebrating 25 years of The Gruffalo.

