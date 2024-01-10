First Dates series featuring Dunfermline man pulled from Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First Dates series featuring Dunfermline man pulled from Channel 4

Conor Boyle, 24, had been set to appear on the show on Tuesday night.

By Chloe Burrell
Conor Boyle and his match Adam on Channel 4's First Dates.
Conor Boyle and date Adam on First Dates. Image: Channel 4

The latest series of TV show First Dates – featuring a Dunfermline supermarket worker – has been pulled from Channel 4.

Conor Boyle was one of a number of people set to feature on episode two of the new series of the reality show on Tuesday night.

The Courier previously told how Tesco worker Conor, 24, had been paired up with Edinburgh-based bagpipe instructor Adam, 19.

First Dates episodes disappear from Channel 4 website

The episode was set to air on TV on Tuesday night, having already appeared on the Channel 4 streaming service.

However, Channel 4 aired a repeat instead of Conor’s episode.

The first and second episodes of the series have also disappeared from the website.

Viewers took to social media to question why the new episode had not aired as planned.

Conor Boyle from Dunfermline appearing on First Dates.
Conor on First Dates. Image: Channel 4
Conor and Adam in the First Dates restaurant.
Conor and Adam in the First Dates restaurant. Image: Channel 4

Fred Sirieix, maître d’hôtel on the show, also posted on X: “No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired.

“Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry. As soon as I hear I will let you know.”

Channel 4 has confirmed that the episodes were removed for “editorial reasons” and that the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm.

More from TV & Film

Jay Hunt has been named as chairwoman of the British Film Institute (PA)
Apple TV+ creative director Jay Hunt appointed as BFI chairwoman
TV auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (Jacob King/PA)
TV antiques expert Hanson pleads not guilty to assault and coercive behaviour
Sue Johnston stars in Truelove on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)
Sue Johnston says she talked about assisted dying with friends
Adan Canto died following a battle with cancer (Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP)
Halle Berry and Kiefer Sutherland mourn actor Adan Canto after death at 42
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s chat a the Golden Globes sparked an online frenzy (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Selena Gomez reveals what she was whispering to Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Will Mellor starred in the ITV drama (Ian West/PA)
Will Mellor: Post Office boss handing in CBE is first step as ‘people are…
Toby Jones, one of the stars of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Yui Mok/PA)
ITV ‘overwhelmed by the power of our Post Office drama’
Joseph will be diagnosed after collapsing (Danielle Baguley/ITV)
Coronation Street’s Joseph Brown diagnosed with Lyme Disease after collapse
James Martin uses Tayport Distillery's blackcurrant liqueur in a dessert
James Martin's 'praise' for Fife distillery as drink stars on TV show
Dame Esther Rantzen is being treated for lung cancer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Assisted dying petition inspired by Esther Rantzen signed by more than 10,000

Conversation