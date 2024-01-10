First Dates series featuring Dunfermline man pulled from Channel 4

The latest series of TV show First Dates – featuring a Dunfermline supermarket worker – has been pulled from Channel 4.

Conor Boyle was one of a number of people set to feature on episode two of the new series of the reality show on Tuesday night.

The Courier previously told how Tesco worker Conor, 24, had been paired up with Edinburgh-based bagpipe instructor Adam, 19.

First Dates episodes disappear from Channel 4 website

The episode was set to air on TV on Tuesday night, having already appeared on the Channel 4 streaming service.

However, Channel 4 aired a repeat instead of Conor’s episode.

The first and second episodes of the series have also disappeared from the website.

Viewers took to social media to question why the new episode had not aired as planned.

Fred Sirieix, maître d’hôtel on the show, also posted on X: “No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired.

“Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry. As soon as I hear I will let you know.”

Channel 4 has confirmed that the episodes were removed for “editorial reasons” and that the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm.