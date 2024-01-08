Dunfermline Tesco worker seeks love on Channel 4 show First Dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Tesco worker seeks love on Channel 4 show First Dates

Conor Boyle, 24, appears in the latest episode of the hit reality series.

By Neil Henderson
Conor Boyle from Dunfermline appearing on First Dates.
Conor Boyle from Dunfermline on First Dates. Image: Channel 4

A Dunfermline Tesco worker has appeared on hit Channel 4 show First Dates in his search for love.

Conor Boyle, who works at the supermarket in the city centre, appeared in the second episode of the new series.

The programme films singletons going on a blind first date as they enjoy a meal and drinks together in a restaurant.

The show – which first aired in 2013 – is in its 21st series and is hosted by Fred Sirieix.

Conor’s episode, which airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday but is already on the broadcaster’s online streaming service, sees him matched up with 19-year-old Edinburgh bagpipe instructor Adam.

Conor and Adam in the First Dates restaurant.
Conor and Adam in the First Dates restaurant. Image: Channel 4
Conor and Adan both agreed that they'd enjoyed each other's company.
Conor and Adan both agreed that they’d enjoyed each other’s company. Image: Channel 4

After a nervous start at the bar, the pair then move to the restaurant where they relax and get to know each other.

The duo share a joke about the price of some of the dishes on the menu.

Speaking on the show, Conor admits his dating history to that point has been a “disaster”.

He says that having a “plus-size” figure has been a hindrance to his love life, with dates being few and far between since he turned 16.

He tells the programme: “Everyone deserves love.”

Dunfermline man reveals ‘dream’ of finding love on First Dates

The 24-year-old adds: “In 20 years I want to look back and have a family and a husband.

“It’s a lovely dream to have and hopefully I’ll have it.”

Conor also warns Adam of his clumsy nature – a trait that is borne out as he is captured spilling his drink more than once.

He also stumbles on the stairs while heading for the toilet.

Conor stumbles as he heads to the restroom.
Conor stumbles on the stairs as he heads to the toilet. Image: Channel 4

After their meal, the couple are then asked if they would like to see each other again.

Both Conor and Adam agree that they have enjoyed each other’s company.

They are then filmed leaving the restaurant to continue their night at a nearby bar, where they are pictured enjoying a beer together.

The pair enjoying a beer after leaving the First Dates restaurant.
The pair enjoying a beer after leaving the First Dates restaurant. Image: Channel 4

However, it is not revealed whether the couple take their relationship any further.

Away from the TV screen, Conor has proved to be a hit on social media thanks to his funny videos from life working in Tesco.

His most popular posts on TikTok have attracted more than a million views.

First Dates airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday and is also available on demand.

