Dunfermline Tesco worker seeks love on Channel 4 show First Dates

A Dunfermline Tesco worker has appeared on hit Channel 4 show First Dates in his search for love.

Conor Boyle, who works at the supermarket in the city centre, appeared in the second episode of the new series.

The programme films singletons going on a blind first date as they enjoy a meal and drinks together in a restaurant.

The show – which first aired in 2013 – is in its 21st series and is hosted by Fred Sirieix.

Conor’s episode, which airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday but is already on the broadcaster’s online streaming service, sees him matched up with 19-year-old Edinburgh bagpipe instructor Adam.

After a nervous start at the bar, the pair then move to the restaurant where they relax and get to know each other.

The duo share a joke about the price of some of the dishes on the menu.

Speaking on the show, Conor admits his dating history to that point has been a “disaster”.

He says that having a “plus-size” figure has been a hindrance to his love life, with dates being few and far between since he turned 16.

He tells the programme: “Everyone deserves love.”

Dunfermline man reveals ‘dream’ of finding love on First Dates

The 24-year-old adds: “In 20 years I want to look back and have a family and a husband.

“It’s a lovely dream to have and hopefully I’ll have it.”

Conor also warns Adam of his clumsy nature – a trait that is borne out as he is captured spilling his drink more than once.

He also stumbles on the stairs while heading for the toilet.

After their meal, the couple are then asked if they would like to see each other again.

Both Conor and Adam agree that they have enjoyed each other’s company.

They are then filmed leaving the restaurant to continue their night at a nearby bar, where they are pictured enjoying a beer together.

However, it is not revealed whether the couple take their relationship any further.

Away from the TV screen, Conor has proved to be a hit on social media thanks to his funny videos from life working in Tesco.

His most popular posts on TikTok have attracted more than a million views.

First Dates airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday and is also available on demand.