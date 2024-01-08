Bouncer fined for attacking customer at Montrose nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bouncer fined for attacking customer at Montrose nightclub

Army veteran Callum Owens, who served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, is no longer working on the door at Utopia Nightclub, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

By Ross Gardiner
Callum Owens appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
An army veteran has admitted attacking a clubber while working as a doorman at a Montrose nightspot.

Callum Owens appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the reveller outside the Utopia on May 28.

The 45-year-old accepted he had “overstepped the mark”.

Sheriff Derek Reekie was shown security footage which captured the altercation that occurred minutes before midnight.

Owens, who has served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, was caught on CCTV pushing his victim into railings outside the George Street venue.

He is then seen bringing the man to the ground, before raining punches down onto him.

Pushed onto railings

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told the court: “The accused is one of the door staff.

“The complainer had been told he was not being granted entry, due to matching a description given to door staff at Sharkey’s Bar.”

The man said he was confused and did not know what he had done wrong.

The assault happened outside the Utopia nightclub in Montrose. Image: Google

Owens pled guilty to assaulting the man by pushing him on the body, causing him to stagger backwards into railings, before lunging towards him and repeatedly punching him on the body.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “The information received was that the complainer had been causing trouble in another pub.

“During the course of the confrontation, the complainer has spoken to the accused.

“The accused makes a gesture for him to simply leave the area. He doesn’t do that.

“The complainer’s hands remain in his pockets throughout.”

Mr Rennie said: “The accused was concerned, because of what he had been told and his demeanour, that he had something in his hands.”

Suffering from PTSD

The solicitor explained his client had served in three warzones and worked in private security for various governments.

He continued: “He’d only been in this job about a year.

“At the time, he had a diagnosis of PTSD.

“He’d opened a gym just prior to Covid, but that failed because of the pandemic.

“He had to get other work.”

Owens appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Mr Rennie said: “He’s given up the security work, he’s on benefits currently.

“There was no injury. He was trying to get him to move on – he accepts he overstepped the mark.

“The complainer got up and went on his way.

“He’s had this hanging over him, and it has not helped his mental health.”

Attacker ‘felt threatened’

Sheriff Reekie fined Owens £500.

The sheriff labelled the incident “an unfortunate way to end a very short career.”

He added: “Particularly, I take into account your background and you have no previous convictions of any concern.

“I accept you maybe felt threatened but clearly you were in the upper hand.

“I can see that the chap was possibly persisting in trying to get in.

“You accept you overstepped the mark.”

