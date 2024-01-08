Drivers facing 22-mile diversion during Angus roadworks

Drivers are facing a 22-mile diversion during roadworks in Angus.

Resurfacing work got under way on the B9128 – which connects Forfar and Carnoustie – on Monday.

The first phase is expected to take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

A stretch of the road south of Craichie is shut each day between 8am and 3.30pm.

The official diversion route from Forfar to Carnoustie is via the B9128, the B9127, the B961, the A933, the A932 (Arbroath Road) and the B9128 (South Street) – a distance of about 22 miles.

The lengthy diversion is in place to suit all vehicle types but drivers may be able to use other smaller roads to shorten their journeys.

Vehicle access ‘limited’ during B9128 roadworks

The second phase of works involving embankment repairs will be carried out under temporary traffic signals once the first phase is complete.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Vehicle access to properties will be limited during the road closure.

“Should anyone need access or egress from the area, they are asked to speak to a member of the Angus Council workforce on site who will assist.

“Bin collections are not affected, and bins should be put out as normal.

“Notices will be posted at bus stops to inform of any changes and alternative stops concerning public transport affected by the work.”

Anyone with specific needs during the roadworks can contact Angus Council.