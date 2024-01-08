Drivers facing 22-mile diversion during Angus roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers facing 22-mile diversion during Angus roadworks

The B9128 between Forfar and Carnoustie is closed for up to a week.

By Ben MacDonald
B9128 south of Craichie
Roadworks are taking place on the B9128 south of Craichie. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing a 22-mile diversion during roadworks in Angus.

Resurfacing work got under way on the B9128 – which connects Forfar and Carnoustie – on Monday.

The first phase is expected to take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

A stretch of the road south of Craichie is shut each day between 8am and 3.30pm.

The official diversion route from Forfar to Carnoustie is via the B9128, the B9127, the B961, the A933, the A932 (Arbroath Road) and the B9128 (South Street) – a distance of about 22 miles.

The lengthy diversion is in place to suit all vehicle types but drivers may be able to use other smaller roads to shorten their journeys.

Vehicle access ‘limited’ during B9128 roadworks

The second phase of works involving embankment repairs will be carried out under temporary traffic signals once the first phase is complete.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Vehicle access to properties will be limited during the road closure.

“Should anyone need access or egress from the area, they are asked to speak to a member of the Angus Council workforce on site who will assist.

“Bin collections are not affected, and bins should be put out as normal.

“Notices will be posted at bus stops to inform of any changes and alternative stops concerning public transport affected by the work.”

Anyone with specific needs during the roadworks can contact Angus Council.

Conversation