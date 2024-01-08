Controversial Crieff holiday cottage given 10pm hot tub curfew after ‘noisy sex talk’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial Crieff holiday cottage given 10pm hot tub curfew after ‘noisy sex talk’ complaints

Neighbours say noisy parties at the property in Crieff's North Bridge Street have made their lives a misery

By Morag Lindsay
Ruby's Cottage exterior, showing a two storey modern cottage, with a two storey home next door.
Holiday guests will have to vacate the hot tub at Ruby's Cottage by 10pm. Image: DC Thomson.

Councillors have slapped a 10pm curfew on a Crieff holiday cottage hot tub after neighbours complained about noisy sex talk across the fence.

Owner Gavin Roberts had applied for a three-year short-term let licence for Ruby’s Cottage.

However, councillors agreed to license the property for one year only.

And that comes with a condition that holiday-makers must be out of the hot tub – and the garden – by 10pm.

It follows objections from residents, who claim the hot tub is attracting the wrong kind of guests.

Next door neighbour Celia Whitehead told Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee the sessions can go on to 3.30am, and are usually accompanied by loud music from bluetooth speakers.

Ruby's Cottage wooden sign on wall of property in Crieff
Ruby’s Cottage, Crieff is popular with holiday-makers – less so with neighbours. Image: DC Thomson.

“The hot tub seems to attract a type of clientele that is there to party,” she said.

“The conversations we can hear are frequently of a sexual nature, and totally unacceptable to what I want to listen to.

“If I’m in the garden there is no escaping them.”

Mrs Whithead said hen parties were particularly problematic, and could start as early as 8am.

She said neighbours had called the police, and she had been physically assaulted when she tried to challenge guests.

I am at the point of wishing my life to end.

And she said she has had bottles, condoms and abuse hurled into her garden.

In her letter of objection to the council, Mrs Whitehead said Ruby’s Cottage had ruined her and her husband’s dream of a peaceful retirement.

“I am at the point of wishing my life to end,” she wrote.

Crieff holiday cottage ‘not aimed at hen parties’

Ruby’s Cottage has been operating as a holiday cottage for two years.

It’s one of the most popular Crieff properties on booking sites such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Mr Roberts, who runs a plumbing business, said it was occupied for 51 weeks out of 52 last year. It is already 25% booked for 2024.

Pipe band marching through centre of Crieff in the summer
Crieff is one of Perthshire’s most popular tourist towns. Image: Craig Stephen.

He said the hot tub was a big selling point. But he said its location in Crieff, and the fact it welcomes pets, were also a draw.

And he insisted 80% of the holidaymakers who stayed there were families.

“When the cottage was first put up, for some reason there was a lot of hen dos,” he said.

“But since them we have put the price up considerably and that has cut out that sort of clientele.

“We don’t want that either.”

Ruby's Cottagr exterior in Crieff. Modern property surrounded by high fence
Ruby’s Cottage is a modern property on Crieff’s North Bridge Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Roberts said he had installed high fencing around the property at his own expense, to protect the privacy of neighbours and guests.

And he insisted he had had no direct complaints from residents, or from the letting company he uses to manage Ruby’s Cottage.

But, pressed by the committee, he said it was “disappointing” to hear police had been called.

Councillors agreed to the one-year licence, with curfew, after hearing from Mrs Whitehead that it would be a “reasonable” compromise.

The condition states that the garden ground and hot tub must not be used for socialising and amplified music after 10pm.

Conversation