JD Wetherspoon explains why CCTV camera is above urinal at Glenrothes pub

'Where are they facing? The first uncovered urinal is right underneath it.'

By Ben MacDonald
A CCTV camera has been spotted above urinals at The Golden Acorn, Glenrothes.
Customers at The Golden Acorn have become wary after noticing a CCTV camera in the toilets. Image: George Todd/J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon has been forced to explain why a CCTV camera has been installed in the toilets of its Glenrothes pub.

An image of the camera, found in The Golden Acorn on North Street, has been shared on social media.

George Todd, who took the picture, said: “I genuinely think it’s wrong. Yes, there is a wee notice on the door but all the same.

“Where are they facing? The first uncovered urinal is right underneath it.

“If it’s because it’s to be a deterrent for drug use then people are just going to go straight into a cubicle.

“I just found it weird.”

The CCTV camera at The Golden Acorn
The camera is positioned directly above a urinal. Image: George Todd

After sharing the photo on the Glenrothes News group on Facebook, residents were quick to share the post and voiced concerns over the positioning of the camera.

CCTV cameras allowed in pub toilets – within reason

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) says: “CCTV shouldn’t be running in areas considered private – such as in toilets and changing rooms.

“Using CCTV here wouldn’t usually be fair or proportionate, meaning it wouldn’t be compliant with data protection law.

“In exceptional cases – such as when dealing with repeated serious antisocial behaviour – it may be necessary to have surveillance in private areas.

“You’d need strong justification for this and should make it clear that people are being filmed in these areas.”

The Golden Acorn in Glenrothes. Image: JD Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “CCTV cameras cover the communal sink areas only of the toilets at the pub.

“The cameras do not cover urinals or cubicles.

“The decision to install the cameras was taken to promote customer and staff safety.

“It augments the existing CCTV system in the rest of the pub which is in place for the same reason.”

Conversation