Network Rail rejects claim Broughty Ferry crossing barriers failed

A local resident alleged the devices stayed up as a train sped by.

By Andrew Robson
Network Rail respond after Broughty Ferry crossing failed.
The Gray Street crossing in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Network Rail has rejected a claim that the level crossing barriers at Broughty Ferry failed.

A member of the public alleged the barriers on Gray Street stayed up as a train passed through Broughty Ferry station on Wednesday morning.

The Ferry resident said the safety devices did not drop as the fast Aberdeen train went by shortly after 7am.

She said the incident “could have been catastrophic” as the vehicle sped through.

Local councillor Pete Shears also called for Network Rail to investigate the claims.

‘All equipment working correctly’ at Broughty Ferry crossing

Network Rail’s signalling and track team has now investigated the incident – claiming no failure occurred.

A spokesperson for the railway operator said: “Our signalling engineers immediately checked the crossing following the report.

“All equipment was found to be working correctly.”

The allegation came just hours before a tree crashed onto a train near Orchar Park during Storm Gerrit on Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic pictures and video show the aftermath of the incident, while British Transport Police said nobody was injured.

Disruption to trains across Tayside and Fife is expected to continue throughout Thursday as safety checks take place on the lines.

