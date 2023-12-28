Jesus heist! Holy Child stolen from Perth church nativity scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jesus heist! Holy Child stolen from Perth church nativity scene

An appeal has been made for the thief to 'do the right thing' and return the figure.

By Ellidh Aitken
A figure of the baby Jesus has been taken after glass covering a nativity scene outside Perth's St John's Kirk was smashed open.
The Baby Jesus has been stolen from a nativity scene in Perth. Image: Willie White

A delivery driver noticed at 10.35am on Thursday that the statue was missing from the display.

The church confirmed that the perspex screen had been broken on Christmas Eve, but nothing was taken at that time.

Bill Wilson, St John’s Kirk clerk, called for the thief to “do the right thing” and return the baby.

The nativity scene was placed outside St John’s Kirk by Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Phil Hannah

Perth church calls for thief to ‘do the right thing’ after baby Jesus taken

He said: “This is sadly the second time that the Baby Jesus has been stolen from the nativity scene placed outside St John’s Kirk by the council, as it happened a few years ago.

“It seems such an unkind thing to do when the nativity scene is there to remind us all, especially children, why we celebrate Christmas.

“Amazingly, God came as a human baby to be amongst us so that we could relate to him.

“Last time the baby was returned quite soon.

“I hope that happens again this time and we appeal to whoever did this to do the right thing.”

‘Do we have to have iron bars on a nativity scene?’

Willie White, 68, was making a delivery for Willows restaurant when he noticed the nativity’s covering had been broken and the statue missing.

He said: “My initial thought was ‘Why can’t people just leave things alone?’

“This has happened a couple of times before and that is why there is a perspex screen now.

“Do we have to have iron bars on a nativity scene?

“It was a feeling of ‘not again’.

“It is a shame with what little Christmas decorations we have in the area.”

In 2016 three teenagers were charged in connection with the theft of a Baby Jesus life-size doll and lamb from the nativity.

The figures were later recovered by police.

