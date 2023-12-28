Storm Gerrit: 100ft tree snaps in half and crashes into Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Gerrit: 100ft tree snaps in half and crashes into Dundee home

'The whole house shook when the tree came down.'

By Andrew Robson
Gordon McKay by the tree that snapped in his West Ferry garden.
Gordon McKay by the snapped fir tree that crashed on to his Dundee home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 100ft tree snapped in half during Storm Gerrit and crashed into a Dundee home in what “could have been a tragedy”.

Gordon McKay, 83, and his wife Jo, 82, were both in their home on Belsize Road, West Ferry when they heard a “thunderous bang” come from the garden.

Upon inspection, the couple realised a large fir tree from their neighbours’ garden had snapped in the gale-force winds and come down on their house.

The top of the fir tree in West Ferry
The top of the fir tree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gordon said: “We heard a loud thunderous bang and when I looked outside the massive fire tree was in our garden.

“The whole house shook when the tree came down – I couldn’t believe what I saw when I looked in the garden.

“Parts of the tree are sticking through the garage roof.

“We’re very lucky it didn’t land on the kitchen – it would have fallen right through.

“It could’ve been a tragedy.”

Garden shed ‘smashed to smithereens’ as tree snaps during Storm Gerrit

Gordon describes the tree as above 100ft tall with a diameter of at least 3ft.

He says he had previously raised concerns with his neighbour about the height of the fir.

The 83-year-old added: “We have a glass and metal gazebo which sits on the patio which has been smashed to smithereens

“I don’t know the extent of the damage to the garden shed as it’s been consumed by the tree.

“The dividing wall between the gardens is also badly damaged.

“We’re still worried about the rest of the trees, you can see them swaying back and forth in the winds.

The bottom half of the fir tree West Ferry.
The bottom half of the fir tree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
West Ferry home has 100ft tree snap during Storm Gerrit
Gordon and his wife Jo heard a ‘thunderous bang’ when the tree snapped. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’re currently in the dark about the damage – we’re not sure what the next steps are.

“At our age, we can’t really think about removing it ourselves.

“I’ve raised concerns about the height of the trees before – but thankfully nobody was hurt.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, residents of Tofthill Place were left in shock after a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during the storm.

And in Fife, the River Eden burst its banks in Strathmiglo following several homes amid the torrential rain.

