Thursday court round-up — Stamped on Xbox and snapped laptop

A Dundee teenager who snapped his six-months-pregnant partner’s laptop, stamped on her Xbox and damaged her phone must complete unpaid work.

Jamie Kinsella, 19, of Eliza Street, was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse at properties in Arbroath between February and August this year.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the accused and complainer have been in an on-off relationship for four years.

On March 11 Kinsella punched the woman on her arm and told her it was “a joke.”

In May the woman stepped on Kinsella’s gaming headset while he was playing his console.

Mr Hamilton said Kinsella became “irate,” called the woman a “fat slag” and snapped her laptop and broke her Xbox by stamping on it.

In July, another disturbance got out of hand and the woman took out her phone to pretend to film Kinsella.

He held her wrist and grabbed the phone, causing the screen to become damaged.

Kinsella was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon and placed under supervision for six months.

Shop devastation

A Fife shop owner has shared CCTV footage of employee thefts which nearly drove him out of business and forced him to re-mortgage.

Scratch card thief Elizabeth Kinnaird, 64, admitted stealing £6000 from the Premier store in Lundin Links.

However, Zaphar Iqbal said he lost £42,000 in the period covered by his CCTV and is now seeking means to reclaim the rest.

He said: “For 32 years I trusted her like a family member. She brought my children up.”

Bare knuckle boxer terror

A bare knuckle boxer from Dundee dragged his former girlfriend down a flight of stairs, forcing her to flee from her home in fear. Jason Paul, 36, had denied attacking his ex-partner during a trial but was found guilty and will be sentenced next year.

Police kill threats

A Methil man who assaulted three police officers and threatened to kill them has been told to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Dunn, 37, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending at his Tay Street home on August 26 this year.

He pled guilty to assaulting two male constables by striking them on the head and assaulting a third by spitting at him.

Dunn also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards police officers and threatening to kill them.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court four officers had gone to the property at around 11:45pm after Dunn himself called police.

The court heard he had made allegations about an associate attempting to stab him.

Officers tried to ensure Dunn had no injuries but he became hostile and told them to “f**k off” and used words similar to “I’m going to murder you with a hammer”.

Dunn shouted at them to leave while continuing to make the murder threat, then assaulted two of the officers, striking them in the mouth.

He was and while on the ground, Dunn spat in the direction of a third officer.

Defence lawyer David Bell said the incident was alcohol-fuelled and his client only has a vague recollection of it.

Mr Bell said Dunn is already subject to two community payback orders and has completed most of that unpaid work.

Sheriff Robert More told Dunn this was “moronic behaviour” and sentenced him to 60 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “It’s an alternative to custody – if you don’t do it you will go to jail”.

‘Full force of law’

A call has been made for those who assault police to feel “the full force of the law”, after a woman who fractured an officer’s finger was given a structured deferred sentence.

Drunken Lisa Milne grabbed hold of the fingers of the officer’s right hand and “forcibly bent them backwards” during the disturbance at a caravan site in Fife.

Despite being warned she could be jailed, she was placed on a structured deferred sentence, prompting the Scottish Police Federation to point out the discrepancy between public expectation and the actual disposal.

