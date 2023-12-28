Thursday court round-up — Stamped on Xbox and snapped laptop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Stamped on Xbox and snapped laptop

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee teenager who snapped his six-months-pregnant partner’s laptop, stamped on her Xbox and damaged her phone must complete unpaid work.

Jamie Kinsella, 19, of Eliza Street, was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse at properties in Arbroath between February and August this year.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the accused and complainer have been in an on-off relationship for four years.

On March 11 Kinsella punched the woman on her arm and told her it was “a joke.”

In May the woman stepped on Kinsella’s gaming headset while he was playing his console.

Mr Hamilton said Kinsella became “irate,” called the woman a “fat slag” and snapped her laptop and broke her Xbox by stamping on it.

Xbox console
Kinsella stamped on his partner’s Xbox. Image: Shutterstock.

In July, another disturbance got out of hand and the woman took out her phone to pretend to film Kinsella.

He held her wrist and grabbed the phone, causing the screen to become damaged.

Kinsella was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon and placed under supervision for six months.

Shop devastation

A Fife shop owner has shared CCTV footage of employee thefts which nearly drove him out of business and forced him to re-mortgage.

Scratch card thief Elizabeth Kinnaird, 64, admitted stealing £6000 from the Premier store in Lundin Links.

However, Zaphar Iqbal said he lost £42,000 in the period covered by his CCTV and is now seeking means to reclaim the rest.

He said: “For 32 years I trusted her like a family member. She brought my children up.”

Zapha Iqbal in the Premier Store, Lundin Links
Zaphar Iqbal nearly lost his shop business. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bare knuckle boxer terror

A bare knuckle boxer from Dundee dragged his former girlfriend down a flight of stairs, forcing her to flee from her home in fear. Jason Paul, 36, had denied attacking his ex-partner during a trial but was found guilty and will be sentenced next year.

Jason Paul
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Police kill threats

A Methil man who assaulted three police officers and threatened to kill them has been told to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Dunn, 37, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending at his Tay Street home on August 26 this year.

He pled guilty to assaulting two male constables by striking them on the head and assaulting a third by spitting at him.

Dunn also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards police officers and threatening to kill them.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court four officers had gone to the property at around 11:45pm after Dunn himself called police.

The court heard he had made allegations about an associate attempting to stab him.

Officers tried to ensure Dunn had no injuries but he became hostile and told them to “f**k off” and used words similar to “I’m going to murder you with a hammer”.

Dunn shouted at them to leave while continuing to make the murder threat, then assaulted two of the officers, striking them in the mouth.

He was and while on the ground, Dunn spat in the direction of a third officer.

Defence lawyer David Bell said the incident was alcohol-fuelled and his client only has a vague recollection of it.

Mr Bell said Dunn is already subject to two community payback orders and has completed most of that unpaid work.

Sheriff Robert More told Dunn this was “moronic behaviour” and sentenced him to 60 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “It’s an alternative to custody – if you don’t do it you will go to jail”.

‘Full force of law’

A call has been made for those who assault police to feel “the full force of the law”, after a woman who fractured an officer’s finger was given a structured deferred sentence.

Drunken Lisa Milne grabbed hold of the fingers of the officer’s right hand and “forcibly bent them backwards” during the disturbance at a caravan site in Fife.

Lisa Milne
Lisa Milne assaulted police officers.

Despite being warned she could be jailed, she was placed on a structured deferred sentence, prompting the Scottish Police Federation to point out the discrepancy between public expectation and the actual disposal.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Davidson was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Pic credit - Dougie Nicolson Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads
Zaphar Iqbal in the shop he almost lost due to Kinnaird's thefts, caught on CCTV.
VIDEO: Shop owner had to re-mortgage after scratch card thief almost sank Fife business
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. James Marshall was convicted of having a mobile phone in prison Picture shows; James Marshall. Perth Prison. Supplied by Facebook / Alamy Stock Photo Date; 18/12/2023
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in jails as Perth inmate caught with…
Lisa Milne assaulted police officers.
Police 'full force of law' call after Fife pupil support assistant fractured officer's finger
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack
Meehan pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth restaurateur left victim with facial scars in barbecue bottle attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Domino's deliverer drink-drive disaster
The cannabis farm was being operated in 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry mansion cannabis farmers face deportation to Albania
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Terrorist threats Dundee University Picture shows; Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/12/2023
Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported