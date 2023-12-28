Hogmanay presenter Edith Bowman recalls cornering Kylie Minogue ‘like a loser’ at 1995 T in the Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hogmanay presenter Edith Bowman recalls cornering Kylie Minogue ‘like a loser’ at 1995 T in the Park

Fifer Edith will chat to Dundee's Brian Cox, Barbie actress Sharon Rooney and acting legend Mark Bonnar on this year's Hogmanay show.

Edith Bowman is set to present the BBC1 Hogmanay show again this year. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Scotland.
By Rebecca Baird

Edith Bowman is quite often trying not to vomit.

Indeed, according to Edith, quelling gastric disasters is a key aspect of “remaining professional” when faced with the biggest names of our time.

And she admits she still gets star-struck by “everyone”.

Known for her standing gig as the presenter of BBC1’s Hogmanay show, Edith’s also the host of new festive watch T in the Park: Best Bits, which celebrates 30 years since the much-loved music festival began.

She’s been diving into the BBC archive and revisit performances from artists including The Who, Paolo Nutini, KT Tunstall, Muse and more.

And the music event has always been close to Edith’s heart, as it was at the 1995 T in the Park that she got her first big interview – after setting her starry eyes on none other than Aussie pop queen Kylie Minogue.

Kylie Minogue was Edith Bowman’s first ever interview, back at the 1995 T in the Park. Image: DC Thomson.

“I was an intern at Forth Radio, I was a runner,” recalls Edith. “They took me along to T at Strathclyde Park, when it was still there, in their big, black double decker bus.

“They gave me an audio recording device and a couple of mics and said: ‘Go and see what you can get.’ And I spotted Kylie Minogue going into the ladies toilets backstage.”

Undeterred by either Kylie’s star power or the less-than-glamorous setting, Edith “waited outside the toilets for her like a total loser”.

But to her surprise, the Spinning Around singer gave her the time of day, and an entire interview.

Fife’s Edith Bowman will host Hogmanay 2023 and a new T in the Park series.

“It was my first ever interview,” says Edith proudly. “I actually just found the cassette of it last week. I haven’t listened back to it yet! But I’m really looking forward to hearing it, even though it’ll be absolute cringe.”

Hogmanay gig is ‘complete imposter syndrome’

But former Radio 1 DJ Edith’s come a long way since then.

For example, last month saw her hosting a star-studded Q&A for new release Ferrari, with Hollywood director Michael Mann, with a panel comprised of Adam Driver (House of Gucci, Marriage Story), Penelope Cruz (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jack O’Connell (Skins), Shailene Woodley (Divergent), and rom com hero Patrick Dempsey.

“It was nuts!” exclaims Edith down the phone. She’s calling from her Gloucestershire home, where she lives with husband Tom Smith and their sons Rudy and Spike, before heading back to her hometown of Anstruther over the festive period to spend some quality time with her brother Alec and other relatives.

“I needed to introduce myself before we went on stage, or else they’d have been like ‘Who’s that?’” she continues.

“So I just bound up to them and go: ‘Hiya!’

Brian Cox Loose Women
Dundonian actor Brian Cox will appear on BBC1’s Hogmanay 2023. Image: STV.

“Inside, I’m literally about to vomit, but you just have to try and remain professional.”

Sage advice from the mum-of-two as she gears up to present the Hogmanay show for the third year in a row and – as I point out – essentially ring in the new year with the entire country.

“Oh my god, no pressure!” laughs Edith, 49. “If I thought about it like spending it with the whole country, I’d probably vomit on somebody in the front row.”

There she goes again with the endearing nausea.

“It’s complete imposter syndrome so much of the time to be honest,” Edith continues.

“And I take it with such a sense of responsibility because I know how much it’s ingrained in our culture – not just Hogmanay as an event but that show in particular.

“The idea that I was the person watching it when I was little, and throughout my life, and now I get to host it – I’m very honoured.”

‘What is there left to say about Brian Cox?’

This December 31, Edith will welcome her “dream dinner party” of Scottish guests – Succession legend Brian Cox, Barbie breakthrough star Sharon Rooney and Shetland star Mark Bonnar, who she insists “holds his own against Joaquin Phoenix” in Napoleon.

“I love Mark, I think he’s one of our best versatile talents – he can do drama, he can do comedy, he can do it all,” Edith observes.

And hot on his heels is 35-year-old Glasgow darling Sharron Rooney, also known as “Lawyer Barbie” since Greta Gerwig’s take on the plastic doll blasted box offices this past summer.

Sharon Rooney, second from left, will join Edith Bowman on the 2023 Hogmanay show. Image: Shutterstock.

“Last year at the Scottish Baftas, we sat and chatted for ages,” Edith reveals. “It was before Barbie came out, and she wasn’t allowed to talk about it much.

“Then when I saw the film and saw how great she was, and how much she stole every scene she was in, I was just like: ‘Go on girl’.”

And when it comes to Dundee legend Brian Cox, even chatty Edith’s a bit lost for words.

“I mean, what is there left to say about the man?” she gushes. “I love how he can read a room and an audience and he can turn it on just like that!

“And I’m not a person who likes to talk about age, I think it’s bull**** and it’s just a number, but I love how he’s working harder and more regularly than some mid-30s actors.

“He can’t be stopped!”

Edith Bowman will present Hogmanay 2023 on December 31 on BBC One, with music from KT Tunstall. T in the Park: Best Bits, continues tonight at 23.30 on BBC Scotland. 

