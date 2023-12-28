Hogmanay presenter Edith Bowman recalls cornering Kylie Minogue ‘like a loser’ at 1995 T in the Park

Edith Bowman is quite often trying not to vomit.

Indeed, according to Edith, quelling gastric disasters is a key aspect of “remaining professional” when faced with the biggest names of our time.

And she admits she still gets star-struck by “everyone”.

Known for her standing gig as the presenter of BBC1’s Hogmanay show, Edith’s also the host of new festive watch T in the Park: Best Bits, which celebrates 30 years since the much-loved music festival began.

She’s been diving into the BBC archive and revisit performances from artists including The Who, Paolo Nutini, KT Tunstall, Muse and more.

And the music event has always been close to Edith’s heart, as it was at the 1995 T in the Park that she got her first big interview – after setting her starry eyes on none other than Aussie pop queen Kylie Minogue.

“I was an intern at Forth Radio, I was a runner,” recalls Edith. “They took me along to T at Strathclyde Park, when it was still there, in their big, black double decker bus.

“They gave me an audio recording device and a couple of mics and said: ‘Go and see what you can get.’ And I spotted Kylie Minogue going into the ladies toilets backstage.”

Undeterred by either Kylie’s star power or the less-than-glamorous setting, Edith “waited outside the toilets for her like a total loser”.

But to her surprise, the Spinning Around singer gave her the time of day, and an entire interview.

“It was my first ever interview,” says Edith proudly. “I actually just found the cassette of it last week. I haven’t listened back to it yet! But I’m really looking forward to hearing it, even though it’ll be absolute cringe.”

Hogmanay gig is ‘complete imposter syndrome’

But former Radio 1 DJ Edith’s come a long way since then.

For example, last month saw her hosting a star-studded Q&A for new release Ferrari, with Hollywood director Michael Mann, with a panel comprised of Adam Driver (House of Gucci, Marriage Story), Penelope Cruz (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jack O’Connell (Skins), Shailene Woodley (Divergent), and rom com hero Patrick Dempsey.

“It was nuts!” exclaims Edith down the phone. She’s calling from her Gloucestershire home, where she lives with husband Tom Smith and their sons Rudy and Spike, before heading back to her hometown of Anstruther over the festive period to spend some quality time with her brother Alec and other relatives.

“I needed to introduce myself before we went on stage, or else they’d have been like ‘Who’s that?’” she continues.

“So I just bound up to them and go: ‘Hiya!’

“Inside, I’m literally about to vomit, but you just have to try and remain professional.”

Sage advice from the mum-of-two as she gears up to present the Hogmanay show for the third year in a row and – as I point out – essentially ring in the new year with the entire country.

“Oh my god, no pressure!” laughs Edith, 49. “If I thought about it like spending it with the whole country, I’d probably vomit on somebody in the front row.”

There she goes again with the endearing nausea.

“It’s complete imposter syndrome so much of the time to be honest,” Edith continues.

“And I take it with such a sense of responsibility because I know how much it’s ingrained in our culture – not just Hogmanay as an event but that show in particular.

“The idea that I was the person watching it when I was little, and throughout my life, and now I get to host it – I’m very honoured.”

‘What is there left to say about Brian Cox?’

This December 31, Edith will welcome her “dream dinner party” of Scottish guests – Succession legend Brian Cox, Barbie breakthrough star Sharon Rooney and Shetland star Mark Bonnar, who she insists “holds his own against Joaquin Phoenix” in Napoleon.

“I love Mark, I think he’s one of our best versatile talents – he can do drama, he can do comedy, he can do it all,” Edith observes.

And hot on his heels is 35-year-old Glasgow darling Sharron Rooney, also known as “Lawyer Barbie” since Greta Gerwig’s take on the plastic doll blasted box offices this past summer.

“Last year at the Scottish Baftas, we sat and chatted for ages,” Edith reveals. “It was before Barbie came out, and she wasn’t allowed to talk about it much.

“Then when I saw the film and saw how great she was, and how much she stole every scene she was in, I was just like: ‘Go on girl’.”

And when it comes to Dundee legend Brian Cox, even chatty Edith’s a bit lost for words.

“I mean, what is there left to say about the man?” she gushes. “I love how he can read a room and an audience and he can turn it on just like that!

“And I’m not a person who likes to talk about age, I think it’s bull**** and it’s just a number, but I love how he’s working harder and more regularly than some mid-30s actors.

“He can’t be stopped!”

Edith Bowman will present Hogmanay 2023 on December 31 on BBC One, with music from KT Tunstall. T in the Park: Best Bits, continues tonight at 23.30 on BBC Scotland.