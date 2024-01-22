£75k price cut for Angus primary school turned family home

A former Angus primary school turned family home has had its selling price cut by £75,000.

Dun Primary School near Montrose opened in 1853.

It closed to pupils in 2005 and was bought by its current owners in 2008.

It has since been converted into a five-bedroom home.

Former Dun Primary School price cut

The property first went on the market at the end of July with an asking price of offers over £500,000.

The price was then reduced just a fortnight later to £450,000.

The former school is now for sale at offers over £425,000 after its asking price was cut again last week.

Entering through the original school’s front door, the first room you come to is the spacious sitting room with a feature wood burner.

The ground floor comprises of a lounge, sitting room, three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, an office and access to the garage.

Original wooden floors have been retained throughout many of the spaces.

A utility room – formerly the school canteen – is also located on the ground floor.

Two further bedrooms are located on the first floor, as well as access to the loft.

There are three bathrooms throughout the house.

The property boasts a stunning outdoor space filled with wildflowers and a pond, while the remainder of the garden is bordered by mature plants, flowers and fruit trees.

At the back of the property, there are also bike shelters and old toilet blocks, offering plenty of storage options.

Located close to House of Dun, the former school is next to the main Montrose to Brechin road – with easy access to the amenities of both towns.

The A90 is also a short drive away.

The former Dun Primary School is being marketed by Yopa.

Elsewhere in Angus, a restored castle near Arbroath with private golf course is on sale for £2.3 million.

The Courier has also taken a look at seven of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus.