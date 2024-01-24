The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k

A beautiful Angus home with a brand new conservatory and stunning garden terrace has hit the market.

The Garden Cottage in Dunnichen, between Forfar and Letham, was built as a gardener’s house in an orchard in the 1950s.

The charming property has since been upgraded with the addition of an outdoor terrace in 2020 and the conservatory in 2023.

The conservatory – which extends from the kitchen – is the focal point of the home, featuring a log-burning fire, underfloor heating and hand-cut Belgium limestone flooring, along with views of the surrounding garden.

The first bedroom is at the front of the house and features fitted wardrobes and a private bathroom – with a window along the side of the bath.

The second bedroom overlooks the garden to the rear and has an en-suite shower room.

The spacious living room has French doors leading to the Millboard terrace outside, complete with a frameless glass balustrade.

The picturesque garden features a range of trees, plants and shrubs and has a separate garage and log store.

Currently used as a home, previous owners have operated the property as a successful holiday let.

The Garden Cottage is for sale with Savills for offers over £425,000.

