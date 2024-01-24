The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k

The two-bedroom property has previously been run as a holiday let.

By Andrew Robson
The Garden Cottage Dunnichen
The Garden Cottage in Angus. Image: Savills

A beautiful Angus home with a brand new conservatory and stunning garden terrace has hit the market.

The Garden Cottage in Dunnichen, between Forfar and Letham, was built as a gardener’s house in an orchard in the 1950s.

The charming property has since been upgraded with the addition of an outdoor terrace in 2020 and the conservatory in 2023.

The Garden Cottage.
The home was built in the 1950s. Image: Savills

The conservatory – which extends from the kitchen – is the focal point of the home, featuring a log-burning fire, underfloor heating and hand-cut Belgium limestone flooring, along with views of the surrounding garden.

The first bedroom is at the front of the house and features fitted wardrobes and a private bathroom – with a window along the side of the bath.

The second bedroom overlooks the garden to the rear and has an en-suite shower room.

The conservatory at The Garden Cottage.
The conservatory at The Garden Cottage. Image: Savills
The conservatory features a wood-burning stove.
The conservatory features a wood-burning stove. Image: Savills
The conservatory leads to the modern kitchen.
The conservatory extends from the kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen at The Garden Cottage for sale in Angus
The kitchen has oak worktops. Image: Savills
French doors lead to the terrace from the living/dining area.
The spacious living room. Image: Savills
The living space also features a wood burner.
There is space in the living room for dining. Image: Savills
Both bedrooms have en-suite toilets.
Both bedrooms have en-suites. Image; Savills
The bedrooms are bright and spacious.
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The bathroom which sits of a bedroom.
The en-suite bathroom features a window alongside the bath. Image: Savills

The spacious living room has French doors leading to the Millboard terrace outside, complete with a frameless glass balustrade.

The picturesque garden features a range of trees, plants and shrubs and has a separate garage and log store.

Currently used as a home, previous owners have operated the property as a successful holiday let.

Terrace at the Garden Cottage in Angus
The terrace is complete with a frameless glass balustrade. Image: Savills
Beautiful gardens at The Garden Cottage
The garden is brimming with shrubs, trees and plants. Image: Savills
To the rear of the Angus home sit stunning gardens.
More of the beautiful garden. Image: Savills
The separate garage has gated access.
The separate garage has gated access. Image: Savills
Aerial shots of The Garden Cottage for sale in Angus
The rural cottage is between Forfar nd Letham. Image: Savills

The Garden Cottage is for sale with Savills for offers over £425,000.

Elsewhere, Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has had its asking price cut for a second time.

And an “exceptional” Dunblane family home surrounded by beautiful gardens has hit the market for £600k.

Conversation