Home Lifestyle Property

‘Exceptional’ £600k Dunblane family home hits the market

Ryland Lodge, which has four bedrooms, is in a stunning location on the edge of the town.

By Neil Henderson
Ryland Lodge in Dunblane.
Ryland Lodge in Dunblane. Image: Nest Estate Agents

An “exceptional” Dunblane family home surrounded by beautiful gardens has hit the market.

Ryland Lodge, which has four bedrooms, combines period charm with modern amenities in a stunning location on the edge of the town.

The home sits on a “generous” plot surrounded by lawns and trees and is described by property experts as an “exceptional and desirable” home.

An aerial view of Ryland Lodge.
An aerial view of Ryland Lodge. Image: Nest Estate Agents

The entrance hallway features an elegant oak staircase leading to the first floor.

Downstairs there is a large open-plan dining kitchen with an unusual curved worktop and a separate utility room.

This floor also has a formal lounge, a more relaxed family TV/games room – which can be used as a fourth bedroom – and a small WC.

Entrance hallway at Ryland Lodge.
The entrance hallway at Ryland Lodge. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The oak staircase.
The hall features an oak staircase. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Open plan kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Nest Estate Agents
A prefect family space for communal dining and entertaining.
The kitchen features an unusual curved worktop. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Dining area.
The dining area. Image: Nest Estate Agents
There is also room in the dining area for relaxed seating. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Living room.
The living room. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The living room provides a more formal space for relaxing. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The downstairs gaming/TV room. Image: Nest Estate Agents

Upstairs features a large master bedroom which boasts a walk-through dressing room.

The master also has a stunning en-suite which comes with a bath, a separate shower and a bidet.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor.

The upstairs landing. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Master bedroom.
The large master bedroom. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The master features traditional windows. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Private dressing room.
A walk-through dressing room attached to the master bedroom. Image: Nest Estate Agents
En suite bathroom to the master bedroom.
The stunning en-suite. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Another view of the en suite.
The en-suite features a bath and separate shower. Image: Nest Estate Agents
One of the four bedrooms at Ryland Lodge.
Another spacious double bedroom upstairs Image: Nest Estate Agents
The double bedroom has plenty of storage space. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The third bedroom. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Nest Estate Agents

Along with the pretty garden, the property has a detached garage for off-road parking and additional storage.

Ryland Lodge sits in the north-east of Dunblane, about a mile from the town’s railway station.

The home is on the market with Nest Estate Agents for offers over £599,995.

Ryland Lodge is set in its own stunning grounds.
Ryland Lodge is set in stunning grounds. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Garden area looking onto Ryland Lodge.
The garden features lawns and trees. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Garden.
There is lots of room to make use of outside. Image: Nest Estate Agents
Exterior to Ryland Lodge.
The front entrance to Ryland Lodge. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The lawn is ideal for families. Image: Nest Estate Agents
The property is on the edge of Dunblane. Image: Nest Estate Agents

A host of other impressive properties are on the market in the Stirling area.

A £290,000 home inside a converted Stirling mill is up for sale.

Meanwhile, an award-winning, four-bedroom home in the Stirling countryside has had its price cut by £20,000.

