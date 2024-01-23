‘Exceptional’ £600k Dunblane family home hits the market

An “exceptional” Dunblane family home surrounded by beautiful gardens has hit the market.

Ryland Lodge, which has four bedrooms, combines period charm with modern amenities in a stunning location on the edge of the town.

The home sits on a “generous” plot surrounded by lawns and trees and is described by property experts as an “exceptional and desirable” home.

The entrance hallway features an elegant oak staircase leading to the first floor.

Downstairs there is a large open-plan dining kitchen with an unusual curved worktop and a separate utility room.

This floor also has a formal lounge, a more relaxed family TV/games room – which can be used as a fourth bedroom – and a small WC.

Upstairs features a large master bedroom which boasts a walk-through dressing room.

The master also has a stunning en-suite which comes with a bath, a separate shower and a bidet.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor.

Along with the pretty garden, the property has a detached garage for off-road parking and additional storage.

Ryland Lodge sits in the north-east of Dunblane, about a mile from the town’s railway station.

The home is on the market with Nest Estate Agents for offers over £599,995.

A host of other impressive properties are on the market in the Stirling area.

A £290,000 home inside a converted Stirling mill is up for sale.

Meanwhile, an award-winning, four-bedroom home in the Stirling countryside has had its price cut by £20,000.