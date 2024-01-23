Angus cat left with serious injuries gets second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals

An Angus cat who was left with serious injuries after months of neglect has been given a second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals.

Ryder came into the care of Cats Protection’s Arbroath and Central Angus branch aged 18 months, after spending most of his life in a cage.

Due to neglect, he had injuries including a fractured jaw with a degloved lip – where the tissue was ripped from the muscle.

The nature of his injuries meant he had to undergo a three-and-a-half-hour surgery.

Locals support £5,000 Arbroath fundraiser for cat Ryder

But that only happened after locals donated nearly £5,000 to a fundraiser to help him get treatment.

Sharyn Wood, co-ordinator of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath, said: “We were grateful to be able to get Ryder into our care where we could keep him safe and get him the treatment he so desperately needed.

“He is still unable to fully close his jaw, and he may never be able to, which is why he looks like he’s meowing at the camera.

“His surgery and ongoing vet treatment proved very costly for the branch, which relies on the generosity of its supporters.

“When we launched our fundraiser, Ryder’s sad story really touched people and we have been overwhelmed at how giving people have been.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated, the money raised will go towards Ryder’s vet bills, as well as supporting many other homeless cats we get through our doors who we help find new homes.”

While Ryder is continuing his recovery, Cats Protection says he has now secured a new owner and home.

The fundraiser remains open for anyone who still wishes to support it.