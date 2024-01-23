Angus cat left with serious injuries gets second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus cat left with serious injuries gets second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals

Nearly £5,000 was raised to help 18-month-old Ryder get vital surgery.

By James Simpson
Ryder was in the care of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath. Image: Cats Protection
Ryder was in the care of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath. Image: Cats Protection

An Angus cat who was left with serious injuries after months of neglect has been given a second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals.

Ryder came into the care of Cats Protection’s Arbroath and Central Angus branch aged 18 months, after spending most of his life in a cage.

Due to neglect, he had injuries including a fractured jaw with a degloved lip – where the tissue was ripped from the muscle.

The nature of his injuries meant he had to undergo a three-and-a-half-hour surgery.

Locals support £5,000 Arbroath fundraiser for cat Ryder

But that only happened after locals donated nearly £5,000 to a fundraiser to help him get treatment.

Sharyn Wood, co-ordinator of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath, said: “We were grateful to be able to get Ryder into our care where we could keep him safe and get him the treatment he so desperately needed.

“He is still unable to fully close his jaw, and he may never be able to, which is why he looks like he’s meowing at the camera.

“His surgery and ongoing vet treatment proved very costly for the branch, which relies on the generosity of its supporters.

Ryder’s injury means he still cannot fully close his jaw. Image: Cats Protection

“When we launched our fundraiser, Ryder’s sad story really touched people and we have been overwhelmed at how giving people have been.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated, the money raised will go towards Ryder’s vet bills, as well as supporting many other homeless cats we get through our doors who we help find new homes.”

While Ryder is continuing his recovery, Cats Protection says he has now secured a new owner and home.

The fundraiser remains open for anyone who still wishes to support it.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Father of radar Robert Watson-Watt hailed from Brechin.
Brechin 'father of radar' Sir Robert Watson-Watt's death certificate released after 50 years
Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more trains cancelled
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Airbnb
Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in…
2
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Callie Soutar is heading for South Korea as part of the Team GB curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar curler Callie sets off on South Korea medal quest at Winter Youth Olympics
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook
£500k of damage after fire at Forfar bus depot
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Conversation